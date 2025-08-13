Trane Technologies: Maintain, Prolong, Share: A Circular Blueprint for Decarbonization

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 13, 2025 / Trane Technologies:

Circularity practices like proactive maintenance and energy efficient upgrades can lengthen equipment life, create business value for customers and help decarbonize operations.

As a global climate innovator, Trane Technologies defines circularity as finding new ways to use products, materials and resources. Our goal is to keep them in use for as long as possible and reduce waste. By integrating these practices into our portfolio, we help customers cut greenhouse gas emissions and strengthen their own sustainable business strategies - demonstrating that decarbonization pays off.

By maintaining equipment, prolonging its useful life and sharing resources to minimize upgrades and unnecessary replacements, we deliver measurable carbon reduction results and tackle greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across our value chain.

Extending equipment lifecycles while reducing our carbon footprint

Trane's life-extension programs renew commercial HVAC equipment, extending both life and performance. Technicians change seals, gaskets and controls. They run tests, keep units updated and replace worn parts or rebuild motors as needed. The comprehensive renewal process ensures that equipment operates at like-new performance levels.

The global programs, encompassing approximately 1,000 restoration projects each year, keep critical machinery in use longer and out of the waste stream.

Field data shows the impact. Regular service can add up to ten years of useful life, delaying new equipment investments and avoiding the embodied carbon of building new units. And beyond the benefits of increased energy efficiency and extended lifespan, these programs also tackle environmental risks at the source, taking a proactive approach to preventing refrigerant leaks and other issues.

Digital connectivity also increases sustainability benefits. A successful artificial intelligence (AI) analytics pilot currently monitors over 2,000 connected units. By 2026, every new unit will include the option to integrate remote diagnostics, unlocking AI-enabled energy efficiency and extending the useful life of our products. By adopting predictive maintenance technology, our service teams can mitigate issues before they arise, eliminating the need for transportation to the site and optimizing productivity.

Core business offerings that are inherently circular

Another circular business offering comes from our Trane rental services, who leverage resource sharing to decrease both carbon footprint and costs for our customers. They buy back existing customer equipment to refurbish and repurpose into their rental fleet, eliminating the embedded carbon emissions required to build a new piece of equipment. Our global fleet of thousands of cold storage and HVAC equipment rentals gives customers temporary capacity without significant capital investments in permanent assets, turning each system into a shared circular resource.

The growing integration of battery-powered cold chain solutions deepens our investment in renewable energy solutions. Buy backs and refurbishment programs also extend the useful life of equipment-while targeted upgrades, like switching heat pumps for gas-powered units, accelerate the impact.

Accelerating the pace of decarbonization through circularity

Together, these circular service offerings illustrate why building a circular economy is an advantage for our business. Initiatives like these generate value for our company, decrease operating costs for our customers and create concrete progress toward industrial decarbonization.

Our efforts to maintain, prolong and share vital equipment and resources are also critical drivers for our 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including our work to reduce embodied carbon by 40% and deliver a gigaton of GHG emission reduction for our customers. By prioritizing energy efficiency and maintenance, Trane Technologies is accelerating the pace of decarbonization.?

Learn more about how embracing circularity advances both sustainability goals and business growth.

Explore careers that make an impact at Trane Technologies.

