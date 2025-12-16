

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Trane Technologies plc (TT), a provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and automation solutions, on Tuesday announced new circularity impact metrics, targeting 10% of revenue from circular products and services and more than doubling the use of circular materials by 2030.



The strategy focuses on increasing recycled material use and extending product lifecycles through upgrades, remanufacturing and recovery programs, which the company said are intended to improve efficiency, strengthen supply chain resilience and create recurring revenue.



The metrics were developed in line with the World Business Council on Sustainable Development's Global Circularity Protocol, a voluntary framework for measuring and reporting circularity impacts introduced at the United Nations COP30 conference in November.



The updated benchmarks expand Trane's Leading by Example 2030 sustainability commitment and build on existing goals, including reducing the embodied carbon of its products by 40% by 2030 and delivering more than one million HVAC units manufactured with low-carbon steel.



Trane said supplier partnerships support the strategy by enabling procurement of recycled materials such as steel, copper and aluminum. In 2024, about 46% of key commodities used in its products contained recycled content.



