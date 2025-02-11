Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) ("Canlan Sports" or "Canlan") announced an advisory committee to help increase its presence and support for girls' and women's hockey.

Canlan Sports has formed the She Plays Hockey Committee, which brings together a passionate group of experts, stakeholders and community members, to address key issues that impact girls and women's hockey. The committee's objectives include assessing the current state of girls and women's hockey at Canlan Sports which will lead to formal recommendations to guide Canlan in growing female participation in ice hockey at its facilities and more broadly in Canada.

"We are thrilled to introduce She Plays Hockey, as creating a sports community, where everyone can connect and play, is at the core of our brand purpose." said Joey St-Aubin, President & CEO, of Canlan Sports. "Canlan Sports has always been a leader in hockey, and we seek to create an environment at our sports complexes where girls and women can thrive within the Canlan Sports ecosystem. We continue to leverage insights from our customers, our partners and now this powerful committee, and have appointed Candace Kourounis as a dedicated Girls and Women Hockey Specialist & Manager to coordinate our efforts in this regard."

The advisory committee comprises seven experienced and passionate stakeholders:

Emily Clark , Olympic & World Champion and PWHL Ottawa Charge forward

Chantalle Butler, President of Molson Coors Canada

Brenda Andress, Founder of SheIS Sports and SheIS Sports Network

Kelley Lee , Professor at Simon Fraser University, Canada Research Chair Tier 1 in Global Health Governance, Health Sciences

Amrit Gil l, Broadcaster Producer - Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Partnership and Co-Founder - Tell A Story.

Tracy Robert, Board Director of Ontario Hockey Federation, Board Chair Black Girl Hockey Club Canada

Madison Danford, PhD Student at Queen's University, School of Kinesiology and Health Studies

"Supporting the growth of girls and women's hockey at Canlan Sports is a priority for our board, and we are confident that insights from the She Plays Hockey advisory committee shall be a tremendous benefit to our organization" said Victor D'Souza, Canlan's Chairman of the Board.

For more information about the She Plays Hockey Committee and its initiatives, please visit Canlansports.com/ShePlays

About Canlan Sports

Canlan Sports is a brand that exists to create a world where everyone can connect and play. Our vision: To be gamechangers, always pushing the boundaries to inspire every recreational sport enthusiast to love the game. Canlan Sports is the leading owner, operator and investor in the multi-sport recreation sector committed to creating sports communities that change lives for the better. Through our portfolio of partnerships, Canlan Sports is the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational sports surfaces with 16 sports complexes and over 70 playing surfaces across Canada and the US, offering a wide array of ice, court and turf experiences.



To learn more, please visit us at www.canlansports.com

