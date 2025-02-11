New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2025) - Ipsos MMA, a global leader in marketing measurement and optimization analytics, today announced the appointment of Sunder Muthuraman as Chief Operating Officer. This strategic hire follows the company's recent expansion of its analytics team and comes during a period of significant growth.

Based in Bangalore, Muthuraman will oversee MMA's Centre of Excellence while driving operational excellence across the organization. He brings nearly three decades of analytics leadership experience, most recently serving as CEO (APAC) and Global Chief Client Officer of Kantar's Analytics Practice. His extensive background includes executive positions at Gain Theory, where as CEO APAC and Chief Strategy Officer Worldwide, he led analytics consulting services across more than 30 countries.

"I'm honored to join Ipsos MMA at this pivotal time when enterprises need more sophisticated, faster analytics to drive growth," said Muthuraman. "My focus will be on executing our NextGen vision by aligning our analytical, innovation and product capabilities to deliver even greater value to global clients."

"As our business expands, we're making significant investments in top talent and leadership to ensure we maintain the high-touch, high-value service our enterprise client partners expect," said Pat Cummings, CEO of Ipsos MMA. "Sunder's appointment represents a transformational step in our growth journey. His proven track record scaling analytics businesses and deep expertise in marketing measurement will help accelerate our mission of empowering the world's leading brands with trusted, actionable intelligence that validates true incrementality of sales. With Sunder leading our Bangalore Centre of Excellence, we're positioned to deliver unprecedented innovation and value to our enterprise clients."

Muthuraman holds an engineering degree and a postgraduate diploma in communications management from MICA, Ahmedabad. He currently serves on the webinar committee of the Marketing Research Society of India (MRSI).

About Ipsos MMA

Ipsos MMA is the leading global data, analytics and software consultancy in the Unified Measurement Industry. The company enables its clients to achieve higher revenues and operating profits by optimizing their media, sales and operational investments via significantly enhanced and forward-looking planning, measurement, execution and re-calibration. Ipsos MMA is headquartered in New York, NY and is a part of the leading global custom market research company Ipsos, which has major offices in over 80 locations worldwide. For more information on Ipsos MMA visit www.mma.com

