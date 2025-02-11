Anzeige
WKN: A2DLMS | ISIN: US83304A1060 | Ticker-Symbol: 1SI
Tradegate
11.02.25
18:26 Uhr
10,256 Euro
-0,140
-1,35 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SNAP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SNAP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,24610,25618:56
10,23410,26618:56
ACCESS Newswire
11.02.2025 18:38 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Offers Subscription Discount to SNAP Users

Finanznachrichten News

Customers can access additional savings and perks with reduced-price FreshPass membership

Originally published by Progressive Grocer.

By Lynn Petrak.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 11, 2025 / Albertsons Cos. is making it easier for SNAP customers to not only access fresh foods, but to save money when buying items. This week, the grocer announced that SNAP users can get a 50% discount on its FreshPass annual subscription program.

See original article by Progressive Grocer and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-safeway-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.