Dienstag, 06.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037
06.05.2025 19:38 Uhr
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Store Directors Pack Snacks for Athletes at Special Olympics Washington Spring Games

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Two hundred dedicated Albertsons Companies' store directors gathered at the Seattle Seahawks training facility to pack 9,500 snack packs for the athletes participating in the Special Olympics Washington spring games. This partnership will help make a positive impact in 50 communities.

Albertsons Cos. is committed to a healthy future and thrilled to support Special Olympics Washington in celebrating their 50th anniversary. Through Nourishing Champions, a collaboration between Champions of Change and Safeway, youth athletes are empowered to participate meaningfully in sports and achieve their dreams.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/albertsons-companies-store-directors-pack-snacks-for-athletes-at-speci-1024223

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
