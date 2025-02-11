Medtronic: Is the First Person To Live to 150 Already Among Us?

New report from Sperling's BestPlaces and Medtronic highlights the cities they may call home

Scientists are now speculating that the first person to live to 150 years may already be among us.1 But where might this future supercentenarian call home? What unique factors could contribute to their remarkable longevity?

To tackle these questions, Medtronic, the global leader in healthcare technology, joined forces with Sperling's BestPlaces, a leading research firm known for its livability rankings, to pinpoint the 10 U.S. places most likely to nurture the next person to defy the limits of age. The findings? Prepare to be surprised.

The top ten metros where the first person who could reach 150 may live are:

#1: Washington, D.C.

#2: San Francisco, Calif.

#3: Bridgeport, Conn.

#4: Boston, Mass.

#5: Seattle, Wash.

#6: Madison, Wis.

#7: Honolulu, Hawaii

#8: Portland, Ore.

#9: Denver, Colo.

#10: Raleigh, N.C.

The research also uncovered these highlights on longevity:

Key drivers of longevity and wellness in ranked locations: Factors influencing a longer, healthier life include strong social connections, overall wellness indicators (such as rates of smoking, obesity, physical activity, and diet), access to healthcare resources and high educational attainment within the community.

The role of gender in longevity, with women leading the way: The person likely to become the first to reach 150 years of age is almost certainly female, as women generally have a significant advantage in longevity, though the exact reasons remain unclear. 2,3,4

Many believe advancements in technology will enable longer, healthier lives: A majority of U.S. adults agree that if a 150 year lifespan is possible, healthcare technology will play a role - more specifically, they believe brain stimulation (70%), personalized medicine (69%), AI (66%), and robotics (66%) will have a beneficial impact on living healthy to this unprecedented age.5

About the rankings:

This report explores the factors that may contribute to exceptional longevity, considering the potential for human lifespan to reach 150 years in the future.

By analyzing current data and studying the characteristics of "superagers" (individuals who live to 100 or older), the study aims to gain insights into the lifestyle and environment that may support such remarkable longevity.

Insights drawn from today's "superagers" provide a foundation for understanding how this future 150-year-old might live and thrive.

The ranking is based on key metrics including social capital, wellness, educational attainment and life expectancy.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

About Bert Sperling of BestPlaces

Bert Sperling of BestPlaces investigated where in the U.S. this 150-year person is mostly likely to have been born. Sperling's work on quality of life, including his best-selling books ranking major places in the U.S. and Canada, has been widely discussed in the media, and his website, BestPlaces.net, helps millions of users each month discover their ideal place to live.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Erika Winkels

Public Relations

+1- 763-526-8478

Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Medtronic on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Medtronic

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/medtronic

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Medtronic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire