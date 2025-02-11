Eva Live Inc. Announces 4-to-1 Reverse Stock Split as Part of National Exchange Uplisting Strategy

Eva Live Inc. (OTCQB:GOAI), a dynamic innovator in the AI space, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 4-to-1 reverse stock split as part of its strategic efforts to meet the requirements for uplisting to a national securities exchange.

The reverse stock split will take effect as of February 11 2025, and the company's common stock will start trading on a split-adjusted basis at that time. The reverse split is intended to increase the company's share price to comply with the listing requirements of a national exchange, thereby enhancing shareholder value and attracting a broader base of institutional investors.

CEO Statement: "This reverse split is a pivotal step in our long-term growth strategy as we position Eva Live Inc. for an uplisting to a national exchange," said David Boulette, Chief Executive Officer of Eva Live Inc. "We believe this move will strengthen our market presence, improve liquidity, and create greater opportunities for our shareholders as we continue to expand our business."

As a result of the reverse stock split, every four shares of issued and outstanding common stock will be converted into one share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued, and shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive fractional shares will instead receive a 1 full share.

Shareholders are not required to take any action as the reverse stock split will be automatically reflected in their accounts. Additional details regarding the reverse split will be available in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

For more information, please visit https://evaxai.com or contact:

Daryl Walser

operations@eva.live

(310) 229 5981

evaxai.com

About Eva Live Inc. Eva Live Inc. is a pioneering artificial intelligence company dedicated to revolutionizing industries through cutting-edge AI solutions. By leveraging advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and automation technologies, EVA enhances business efficiency, decision-making, and innovation. With a commitment to ethical AI development and continuous research, EVA is shaping the future of intelligent computing for enterprises and consumers worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that may impact future results include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory approvals, and the company's ability to meet listing requirements. Eva Live Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: Eva Live Inc.

