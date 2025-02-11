Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity Premieres Award-Winning Documentary 'Color'

Key Takeaways

'Color' follows renowned artist Alteronce Gumby on a journey to redefine the meaning of color and its impact on communities worldwide.

Now available exclusively on Black Experience on Xfinity, the ultimate destination in Black storytelling, and Xumo Play.

Comcast NBCUniversal announced the exclusive premiere of the award-winning documentary, Color, on Black Experience on Xfinity and the Xumo Play free streaming app. The 90-minute documentary, from multi-award-winning writer and director John Campbell and featuring acclaimed multidisciplinary artist and founder of Dark Matter Media Alteronce Gumby, takes viewers on a global journey to redefine how color is perceived and understood across different cultures.

The highly acclaimed documentary was nominated for Best Documentary at the Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, featured in the Montreal Independent Film Festival, and received awards at the Cine Paris Film Festival and International Independent Film Awards. It is now available exclusively on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel, a comprehensive content destination featuring the best in Black storytelling from diverse programming partners and film studios and a variety of original documentaries showcasing diverse talent and content creators. Color is also available on the Xumo Play free streaming app for non-Xfinity customers.

Color takes viewers around the world starting with captivating discussions and demonstrations with pigment expert Michael Ambron and celebrity stylist Jerome Lamaar in the Bronx, NY and then to Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Louisiana, to celebrate the vibrancy of French Creole, Caribbean, African, African American, and global cultures. The documentary then travels internationally, experiencing the vibrant colors of the Holi Festival in India, the red sands of the Sahara Desert, the crimson-hued city of Marrakech, Morocco, and to the Great Barrier Reef featuring conversations with marine ecologist Dr. Catherine Kim. The adventure concludes in Alaska with the Northern Lights in Fairbanks, featuring conversations with documentarian Shondiin Mayo.

"Color is more than what meets the eye; it's a language, a story waiting to be told in every corner of the world." shared Campbell. "Partnering with Comcast and the Black Experience on Xfinity, we aim to transform how audiences experience and interpret color, diving deep into the cultures that breathe life into it."

Color is the second collaboration between Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity and director John Campbell, who previously debuted Who's Behind Black Arton the platformlast year. Who's Behind Black Art is a four-part docuseries that explores the lives of five emerging artists navigating the industry and their journey to create a unique exhibition.

We're proud to deepen our ongoing collaboration with director John Campbell as we explore the many dimensions of color and its profound impact on our daily lives and we couldn't think of a better collaborator to explore the topic than Alteronce Gumby, whose obsession with color is so obviously present in all his work. Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast

"Through Black Experience on Xfinity, we aim to create a space where creators can share their unique perspectives, fostering meaningful connections with audiences everywhere," said Loren Hudson, SVP and Chief Diversity Officer, Connectivity and Platforms at Comcast.

For more information about the film, please visit https://www.colordocumentary.com

Black Experience on Xfinity is available at home on Xfinity X1 and Flex, and on-the-go with the Xfinity Stream app. Additionally, the Black Experience destination is available to NOW Internet customers. The Black Experience on Xfinity features original and high-quality content from Comcast NBCUniversal and other major studios, in addition to content from many of Xfinity's existing network partners, at no additional cost to Xfinity customers.?

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience" into the Voice Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity customers will be able to view Color on Xumo Play, Comcast and Charter's free ad-supported streaming service app.

