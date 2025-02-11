WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the latest annual report from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, cases of sexually transmitted infections in Europe saw a significant surge in 2023, continuing an upward trend observed over the past decade.That year, approximately 100,000 gonorrhoea cases were reported across the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway-an increase of 31 percent from 2022 and a staggering 321 percent rise since 2014.The infections were most prevalent among women aged 20 to 24 at 46 percent and men who have sex with men at 58 percent. Health experts attribute this sharp rise to factors such as changing sexual behaviors, inconsistent condom use, and limited access to sexual health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.Additionally, the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea is raising concerns about treatment effectiveness.'The emergence of drug-resistant strains threatens the effectiveness of current treatments, making it crucial to emphasise prevention and promote responsible antibiotic use,' the agency noted.Meanwhile, syphilis cases exceeded 40,000 in 2023, marking a 13% increase from 2022 and more than doubling compared to 2014. The highest infection rates were observed among men aged 25 to 35, particularly men who have sex with men.Chlamydia remained the most commonly reported bacterial STI in Europe, with over 230,000 cases in 2023-up 13% since 2014. While the majority of cases were diagnosed in young women, experts highlight that many infections go undetected due to a lack of symptoms, leading to potential long-term reproductive health issues.Health authorities stress the need for increased STI screening, greater awareness campaigns, and improved access to preventive measures with a coordinated effort across healthcare systems, educational institutions, and policy makers to promote safer sexual practices and early detection.'ECDC emphasises the importance of proactive measures to address the rising STI rates,' the agency urged in a news release. 'Using condoms consistently for vaginal, anal and oral sex is crucial for prevention. Open and honest communication about sexual health with partners can also help reduce the risk of STI transmission.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX