WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primerica, Inc. (PRI) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line totaled $167.07 million, or $4.96 per share. This compares with $151.94 million, or $4.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Primerica, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.23 million or $5.03 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $788.109 million from $706.190 million last year.Primerica, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $167.07 Mln. vs. $151.94 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.96 vs. $4.30 last year. -Revenue: $788.109 Mln vs. $706.190 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX