QNX Joins Forces with Pi Square Technologies to Train Thousands of Engineers Across India as Part of QNX Everywhere International Expansion

Multi-Year Partnership Aims to Build a Robust Talent Pipeline to Empower India's Embedded Software Ecosystem

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) and Pi Square Technologies, a leading embedded automotive software development and consulting firm, today announced plans to train thousands of software engineers across India as part of a multi-year commitment to address the growing global demand for highly-skilled embedded systems developers.

In connection with an expansion of QNX's recently launched QNX® Everywhere initiative, which seeks to nurture and grow QNX's worldwide developer community by providing free access to the QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0, this initiative aims to rapidly scale the number of India-based software engineers who have the foundational skills needed to excel in the embedded systems industry.

A QNX Value Added Integrator (VAI), Pi Square will partner with hundreds of academic institutions across India, integrating QNX's foundational tools and technologies into engineering curriculum. This should provide students with practical knowledge in embedded systems software development, equipping them with turnkey skills that they can use to solve real industry problems upon graduation. With India emerging as a key hub for automotive, medical, robotics, and industrial automation software development, this initiative aims to bolster the country's sought-after engineering workforce and complement the talent recruitment efforts of QNX's 'Engineering and Innovation Center' in Hyderabad, established in 2023 to meet the growing demand for QNX's embedded software solutions and engineering services.

"We're thrilled to be teaming up with Pi Square Technologies to help scale our QNX Everywhere initiative and educate the software engineers of tomorrow on QNX technology, said Raj Jain, Vice President, QNX Engineering and Head of R&D Hyderabad. "India is teeming with ambitious, talented embedded engineers and this initiative underscores our commitment to ensuring they're equipped to make a significant impact from the very first day of their working careers, whether at an automaker or aerospace company."

Srinivasa Raju, CEO at Pi Square Technologies, added, "This initiative aligns with our vision to enhance technical capabilities in India, where the demand for skilled embedded software engineering talent is at an all-time high. By leveraging QNX's expertise, we aim to provide engineers with cutting-edge training that meets global standards, fostering a new generation of highly-skilled engineers who will drive the future of technology and industry forward."

QNX has a longstanding commitment to engaging with graduate and post-graduate programs, women in engineering, and STEM-related activities. Over the past couple of years, QNX has struck agreements with Universities and Colleges in Canada, the U.S., South Korea, India and Germany as part of a 'one-to-many' model that equips entire classes and labs, putting QNX® software licenses directly into the hands of faculty, undergraduate and graduate co-op students looking to further develop their skills and advance their research projects.

To join the QNX developer community and get a free QNX® SDP 8.0 license for your personal non-commercial use, visit https://www.qnx.com/products/everywhere/. For faculty at academic institutions wishing to license QNX software for free on a multiuser basis, please visit https://blackberry.qnx.com/en/company/qnx-in-education.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, QNX and the QNX logo design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About Pi Square Technologies

Pi Square is a global technology company headquartered in Detroit, USA, with operations in India (Bangalore and Hyderabad), Germany, and the UK. Pi Square's engineering division primarily focuses on providing embedded software services and solutions for the automotive, medical, and industrial sectors. Currently, it supports global automotive customers in the areas of ADAS/AD, digital cockpit (IVI, cluster), SDV, vehicle, and body controls. The company is also developing its own product line in the EV charging ecosystem.

