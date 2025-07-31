BlackBerry, Global Affairs Canada, and TMU's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst Expand World-Class Cybersecurity Training in Malaysia

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst's CLIC program launches globally at Malaysia's Cybersecurity Center of Excellence

CYBERJAYA, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), Global Affairs Canada and Toronto Metropolitan University 's Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst ("the Catalyst"), announced the globally acclaimed CLIC (Certifications for Leadership in Cybersecurity) program will be offered at the Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, with registration now open for the first course commencing in November. The international expansion of the CLIC program in Malaysia is a global first for the Catalyst and marks another phase of the Government of Canada's $3.9 million (CAD) multi-year investment in cybersecurity training at the facility, announced at APEC in November 2024.

Under Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) is providing strategic support and funding, subsidizing the courses for Malaysians nationwide to enhance regional cybersecurity capacity and resilience in Southeast Asia. In collaboration with BlackBerry, the Catalyst, SANS Institute (SANS) and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), this public-private sector initiative is set to further cement the Malaysia CCoE as a world-class hub for cyber talent development.

Tash Stamatelos, Senior Vice President for BlackBerry APAC, said: "As a Canadian company, BlackBerry is proud to partner with Global Affairs Canada and the Catalyst at TMU to further expand the cybersecurity curriculum at the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, making globally certified training more affordable and flexible for Malaysians. In collaboration with MCMC, this international collaboration across government, academia and industry marks a key step in equipping the nation's cyber talent with the skills needed to secure a growing digital economy."

CLIC is a part-time and intensive six-month cybersecurity training and certification program designed to provide the skills needed to launch or elevate a career in cybersecurity. Open to everyone, the course will be offered in Malaysia fully online (with some optional in-person activities) through the CCoE, enabling flexible, self-paced learning.

Charles Finlay, Founding Executive Director of the Catalyst, added, "The commencement of the Catalyst's flagship CLIC training program at the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence in Malaysia is an exciting milestone in our efforts to advance our global education mission to grow skilled cyber workforces. With the support of BlackBerry and Global Affairs Canada, this establishes our presence in Southeast Asia, laying the foundation to support Canada's Indo-Pacific mission to boost capacity and cyber resilience across the region."

The program offers learners unprecedented access to hands-on skills training with highly qualified instructors, along with career support and practical skills in critical areas like ethics, communications, and business acumen. As well as valuable industry connections and mentorship, students will receive technical training through the SANS Institute and graduate with two highly sought-after global cybersecurity GIAC certifications ( GFACT and GSEC ), ensuring they are qualified for and ready to contribute in cybersecurity jobs upon program completion.

Jodi Robinson, High Commissioner of Canada to Malaysia, commented, "The cybersecurity skills gap is a challenge across all nations and sectors, demanding shared solutions through global action. This includes making sought-after qualifications more accessible and affordable. As we advance Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy in support of the region's fast-growing digital economy, this unique partnership with BlackBerry and Rogers Cyber Catalyst, and deep collaboration with the Government of Malaysia, further signals our mission to be a trusted partner in security, skills and trade across the region."

The news follows the 12-month anniversary of the CCoE and recent training partnership announcement with EC-Council, which is expanding availability of self-paced learning courses for Malaysian civil servants. Since opening its doors in March 2024, the CCoE has announced multiple partnerships with globally certified partners including CompTIA, SANS Institute [LS1] and ICS2, awarded scholarships to aspiring cyber leaders and programs to foster inclusion in the sector, including CLIC scholarships for women.

To register for the CLIC program through the Malaysia CCoE, visit the landing page. For more information about the Malaysia CCoE, visit the website, follow us on Linkedin or contact us at ccoemalaysia@blackberry.com.

About Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst

Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is Toronto Metropolitan University's national centre for training, innovation and collaboration in cybersecurity. Since its founding in 2018, the Catalyst has grown into Canada's most active cybersecurity hub, earning a global reputation for delivering high-impact programs and driving innovative solutions to critical technology security challenges. A not-for-profit corporation, the Catalyst collaborates with governments at all levels, public and private organizations, and academic institutions. Headquartered in Brampton, Ontario's Innovation District, the Catalyst delivers its programs across Canada and around the world. Learn more at cybersecurecatalyst.ca.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

or

Catalyst Media Relations

comms@cybersecurecatalyst.ca

SOURCE: BlackBerry Limited BlackBerry Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/blackberry-global-affairs-canada-and-tmus-rogers-cybersecure-cata-1054238