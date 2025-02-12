Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Avolta's Full Year 2024 Results Invitation



12.02.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





We are delighted to invite you to our 2024 Full Year Results Presentation and Video Conference Webcast: Wednesday, March 12 2025

14:30 CET The presentation will be led by Xavier Rossinyol, Avolta's Chief Executive Officer, and Yves Gerster, Avolta's Chief Financial Officer. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by an open Q&A session.



Presentation



An in-person presentation will be held in Meeting Room 1 (Rotbuche) at the Hyatt Regency Zurich Airport The Circle & The Circle Convention Center (The Circle 41, CH-8058, Zurich Airport). Doors open at 14:15 CET.



For participants planning to attend, we kindly request confirmation through ir@avolta.net by March 1, 2025 to ensure adequate seating and refreshments. Video Conference



Access to the webcast will be available through our website , with a playback available until June 12 2025.



For phone access, please pre-register here . Upon registration you will receive the dial-in numbers and a personal pin-code.



If you are unable to register through the link, please send an e-mail to ir@avolta.net . News Release & Presentation



Avolta's 2024 Full Year Results will be published at 06:30 CET on March 12 2025 with the presentation available on our IR website . For further information:



CONTACT

Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net



End of Media Release

