Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The live event will be held at the Hotel "Park Hyatt" at Beethovenstrasse 21 in 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. The presentation will begin at 11:00am CET and will be followed by lunch.

Cosmo's Investor Day event will include presentations from the Management team on Cosmo's R&D pipeline, long-term strategic initiatives and growth opportunities. CEO Giovanni Di Napoli and the executive team are looking forward to the subsequent Q&A session with investors, analysts and media representatives.

The link with registration details (for those attending in person) along with the live webcast details (for those joining online) will be made available under the Events & Presentations section of Cosmo's website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.

About Cosmo

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company had approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.

Upcoming Events

2024 Full-Year Results (unaudited) March 6, 2025 J.P. Morgan European Opportunities Forum, London March 12, 2025 2024 Annual Report Publication March 20, 2025 26th Kepler Cheuvreux Swiss Seminar, Zurich March 20, 2025 Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam April 2-3, 2025 Investor Day 2025 April 9, 2025 2025 Half-Year Results and Report July 23, 2025

