Dublin, Ireland--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. (SIX: COPN) (FSE: C43) ("Cosmo") is pleased to announce that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.
The live event will be held at the Hotel "Park Hyatt" at Beethovenstrasse 21 in 8002 Zurich, Switzerland. The presentation will begin at 11:00am CET and will be followed by lunch.
Cosmo's Investor Day event will include presentations from the Management team on Cosmo's R&D pipeline, long-term strategic initiatives and growth opportunities. CEO Giovanni Di Napoli and the executive team are looking forward to the subsequent Q&A session with investors, analysts and media representatives.
The link with registration details (for those attending in person) along with the live webcast details (for those joining online) will be made available under the Events & Presentations section of Cosmo's website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event.
About Cosmo
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V. is committed to revolutionizing healthcare and transforming people's lives by researching and developing innovative products that tackle unfulfilled healthcare demands. As a pharmaceutical company, Cosmo is active in the areas of Healthtech/AI, dermatology, gastroenterology and contract manufacturing & development. For the commercialization and distribution of its products, Cosmo collaborates with leading partners worldwide, including Medtronic and Sun Pharma. Founded in 1997, Cosmo is headquartered in Dublin (Ireland) and has offices also in San Diego (USA), and Lainate/Rome/Catania (Italy). The Company had approximately 330 employees at the end of 2024, all dedicated to making a significant impact in the field of healthcare. For more information, please visit www.cosmopharma.com.
Upcoming Events
2024 Full-Year Results (unaudited)
March 6, 2025
J.P. Morgan European Opportunities Forum, London
March 12, 2025
2024 Annual Report Publication
March 20, 2025
26th Kepler Cheuvreux Swiss Seminar, Zurich
March 20, 2025
Life Sciences Conference, Amsterdam
April 2-3, 2025
Investor Day 2025
April 9, 2025
2025 Half-Year Results and Report
July 23, 2025
For information requests about Cosmo's Investor Day 2025, please contact:
Hazel Winchester, Head of Investor Relations
Cosmo Pharmaceuticals N.V.
Tel: +353 1 817 03 70
hwinchester@cosmopharma.com
