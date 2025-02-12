AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken Holding N.V. (HKHHF.PK), a brewing company, Wednesday reported profit before tax of 2.007 billion euros for the full year, lower than 2.522 billion euros in the previous year, primarily due to decline in revenue.Additionally, Heineken Holding N.V. intends to implement a two-year share repurchase program of about 750 million euros. Simultaneously, Heineken N.V. plans to buy back up to 1.5 billion euros of shares. Heineken Holding N.V. intends to participate pro rata to its shareholding in Heineken N.V.'s share buyback programme.For the full year, operating profit declined to 3.517 billion euros from 3.229 billion euros last year.Operating profit before exceptional items and amortisation of acquisition-related intangible assets or operating profit (beia) was 4.512 billion euros, an organic growth of 8.3 percent.Net profit was 498 million euros or 1.76 euros per share, down from 1.174 billion euros or 4.12 euros per share a year ago.Net profit (beia) rose to 2.739 billion euros from 2.632 billion euros last year. EPS (beia) increased 4.7 percent organically to 4.89 euros.Revenue for the year, however, decreased to 35.955 billion euros from 36.375 billion euros in the previous year. Revenue (beia) grew 5 percent organically to 36.077 billion euros.The company intends to propose a final dividend of 1.17 euros per share to be paid on May 2.For fiscal 2025, the company expects 4 percent to 8 percent operating profit (beia) organic growth.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX