Das Instrument 4ZT0 NO0012555459 ENDUR ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025The instrument 4ZT0 NO0012555459 ENDUR ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2025Das Instrument 2WM CA13809L1094 CANSORTIUM INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2025The instrument 2WM CA13809L1094 CANSORTIUM INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2025Das Instrument 22W0 AU0000162281 WELLNEX LIFE LTD O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025The instrument 22W0 AU0000162281 WELLNEX LIFE LTD O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 12.02.2025Das Instrument 5TUA US44888K2096 HYDROFARM HLD. GRP -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2025The instrument 5TUA US44888K2096 HYDROFARM HLD. GRP -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2025Das Instrument M5U KYG5966D1051 MEITU INC. DL-,00001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2025The instrument M5U KYG5966D1051 MEITU INC. DL-,00001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2025Das Instrument PSH CA81732W1041 SERNOVA CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 12.02.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 13.02.2025The instrument PSH CA81732W1041 SERNOVA CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 12.02.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 13.02.2025