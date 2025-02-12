BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HBGRF.PK), a German mechanical engineering company that specializes in precision engineering, reported that its third quarter net results after tax was negative 7 million euros or 0.03 euros per share compared to positive 1 million euros or break even per share in the previous year.Net sales for the third quarter were 594 million euros, unchanged from last year.The company anticipates a clear increase in sales in the fourth quarter of the current financial year.The company still anticipates that sales for financial year 2024/2025 will match the previous year's level of 2.395 billion euros. The adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to be at the previous year's level of 7.2 percent.The company expects adjusted EBITDA margin to rise to up to around 8 percent in fiscal year 2025/2026.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX