Ericsson: Aduna secures KDDI as equity partner in groundbreaking API venture

Expands with a major telecommunications operator in Japan - joining forces to redefine the industry.

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduna, a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC), today announced the addition of KDDI Corporation as an equity partner.

Recognized as a global leader in telecommunications, KDDI will further strengthen Aduna's vision of accelerating the adoption and innovation of common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) by developers on a global scale.

Aduna partners include América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone and Ericsson to spur innovation in digital services.

As an innovator in telecommunications and digital infrastructure, KDDI will collaborate by sharing expertise and resources, including technical skills and marketing, to enhance Aduna's scope and impact, bolstering the venture's goal to create open, non-discriminatory access to advanced network capabilities.

Kazuyuki Yoshimura, CTO, KDDI, says: "As a pioneer in telecommunications, KDDI is proud to take part in opening the network to exciting new possibilities. By joining Aduna, we're enabling broader access to advanced network capabilities through APIs, empowering developer platforms to drive innovation on a global scale. Each new network integrated into this unified platform helps create an ecosystem where advanced applications can flourish, bringing seamless connectivity and enhanced services to more businesses and consumers than ever before."

Anthony Bartolo, CEO, Aduna, says: "The addition of KDDI underscores Aduna's commitment to reshaping the telecom industry through the power of network APIs. By partnering with KDDI, a global leader with a strong legacy of innovation, we are setting the stage for a new era of possibilities for developers, businesses, and consumers. With the new and more advanced applications that can be built with network APIs, Aduna will unlock new revenue opportunities, transform business operations, and enhance customer experiences with innovative solutions that are truly differentiating."

The inclusion of KDDI highlights Aduna's industry-wide appeal and the joint potential of maximizing revenue opportunities while improving the developer experience.

Aduna was launched in September 2024 to simplify global access to network APIs. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

To find out more about network APIs and Aduna, visit adunaglobal.com. To learn more about KDDI, visit kddi.com.

About Aduna

Aduna is a landmark venture between some of the world's leading telecom operators and Ericsson, dedicated to enabling developers worldwide to accelerate innovation by leveraging networks to their full potential via common network Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Its partners include: América Móvil, AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefonica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon and Vodafone. By combining network APIs from multiple operators globally under a unified platform based on the CAMARA open-source project, driven by the GSMA and the Linux Foundation, Aduna provides a standardized platform to foster collaboration, enhance user experiences, and drive industry growth.

About KDDI

KDDI is a telecommunication service provider in Japan, offering multitude of services to individual customers through its "au", "UQ mobile" and "povo" brands, and to corporate customers through its "KDDI BUISNESS" brand. In May 2022, KDDI had stated "KDDI VISION 2030: The creation of a society in which anyone can make their dreams a reality, by enhancing the power to connect". Under this vision, KDDI is promoting its business strategy in the Mid-Term Management Strategy (FY2022-FY2025), defined as the "Satellite Growth Strategy". With a focus on 5G communications, data-driven practices, and generative AI, KDDI will accelerate business growth by providing value-added services in the growth areas of DX, finance, energy, and life transformation (LX) which encompasses five areas of future growth (Mobility, Sports/Entertainment, Web3/Metaverse, Healthcare, and Space). Placing "sustainability management" at the core, KDDI will aim to achieve the sustainable growth of society and the enhancement of corporate value together with our partners, by harnessing the "Satellite Growth Strategy" and strengthening the management base.

