SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

" In Q4 of 2024, our business grew dramatically across all product categories, delivered Adjusted EBITDA at levels not seen since the first quarter of 2022, and came within a whisker of returning to GAAP profitability," said Dave Girouard, co-founder and CEO of Upstart. " We launched into 2025 with unparalleled energy and optimism for the future of Upstart AI lending and the mission we're on together."

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue was $219 million, up 56% year-over-year ("YoY") and up 35% quarter-over-quarter ("QoQ"). Total fee revenue was $199 million, an increase of 30% YoY, and up 19% QoQ.

Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate: 245,663 loans were originated, totaling $2.1 billion, up 68% YoY and up 33% QoQ. Our Conversion Rate was 19.3%, up from 11.6% in Q4 2023.

Income (Loss) from Operations was ($4.8) million, up from ($47.5) million in Q4 2023.

Net Income (Loss) and EPS: GAAP net income (loss) was ($2.8) million, up from ($42.4) million in Q4 2023. Adjusted net income (loss) was $29.9 million, up from ($9.7) million in Q4 2023. Accordingly, GAAP diluted earnings per share was ($0.03), and diluted adjusted earnings per share was $0.26 based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the quarter.

Contribution Profit was $122 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, up 28% YoY, with a Contribution Margin of 61% compared to 63% in Q4 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $38.8 million, up from $0.6 million in the same quarter of the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 18% of total revenue, up from 0% in Q4 2023.

Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Total Revenue was $637 million, up 24% YoY. Total fee revenue was $635 million, up 13% YoY.

Transaction Volume and Conversion Rate: 697,092 loans were originated, totaling $5.9 billion, up 28% YoY. Our Conversion Rate was 16.5% in 2024, up from 9.7% in 2023.

Income (Loss) from Operations was ($173) million, up from ($257) million in 2023.

Net Income (Loss) and EPS: GAAP net income (loss) was ($129) million, up from ($240) million in 2023. Adjusted net income (loss) was ($17.8) million, up from ($46.9) million in 2023. Accordingly, GAAP diluted earnings per share was ($1.44), and diluted adjusted earnings per share was ($0.20) based on the weighted-average common shares outstanding during the year.

Contribution Profit was $382 million in 2024, up 8% YoY, with a Contribution Margin of 60% compared to 63% in 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA was $10.6 million, up from ($17.2) million in 2023. 2024 Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 2% of total revenue, up from (3)% in 2023.

Key Operating Metrics Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Transaction Volume, Dollars(1) $ 1,253,223 $ 2,107,473 $ 4,645,669 $ 5,930,029 Transaction Volume, Number of Loans(2) 129,664 245,663 437,659 697,092 Conversion Rate 11.6% 19.3% 9.7% 16.5% Percentage of Loans Fully Automated 89% 91% 87% 91%

(1) Dollars in thousands (2) Transaction Volume, Number of Loans is shown in ones for the periods presented.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of 2025, Upstart expects:

Revenue of approximately $200 million Revenue From Fees of approximately $185 million Net Interest Income (Loss) of approximately $15 million

of approximately $200 million Contribution Margin of approximately 57%

of approximately 57% GAAP Net Income (Loss) of approximately ($20) million

of approximately ($20) million Adjusted Net Income (Loss) of approximately $16 million

of approximately $16 million Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $27 million

of approximately $27 million Basic Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 95 million shares

of approximately 95 million shares Diluted Weighted-Average Share Count of approximately 105 million shares

For full year 2025, Upstart expects:

Revenue of approximately $1 billion Revenue From Fees of approximately $920 million Net Interest Income (Loss) of approximately $80 million

of approximately $1 billion Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 18%

of approximately 18% GAAP Net Income to be at least breakeven

Upstart AI Day

Upstart will host "Upstart AI Day" on May 14, 2025, in New York City where members of the leadership team will discuss the Company's technology along with its business model and strategy. A live audio webcast and presentation slides will be posted on the day of the event to the Company's investor relations website at ir.upstart.com.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For a description of our key operating measures, please see the section titled "Key Operating Metrics" below.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section titled "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart's AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with no human involvement required by the Company. Founded in 2012, Upstart's platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar "relief" loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and also has offices in Columbus, Ohio, New York, New York, and Austin, Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the first quarter of 2025 and the full fiscal year, continuing to strengthen our position as the fintech leader in artificial intelligence, and our growth expectations. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "target", "aim", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "becoming", "look forward", "could", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; product development; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; investments; and results of operations, including revenue (including revenue from fees and net interest income (loss)), contribution margin, net income (loss), non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, basic weighted-average share count and diluted weighted-average share count. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release and on the related conference call and webcast relate only to events as of the date hereof. Upstart undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.upstart.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage the adverse effects of macroeconomic conditions and disruptions in the banking sector and credit markets, including inflation and related changes in interest rates and monetary policy; our ability to access sufficient loan funding, including through securitizations, committed capital and other co-investment arrangements, whole loan sales, and warehouse credit facilities; the effectiveness of our credit decisioning models and risk management efforts, including reflecting the impact of macroeconomic conditions on borrowers' credit risk; our ability to retain existing, and attract new, lending partners; our future growth prospects and financial performance; our ability to manage risks associated with the loans on our balance sheet; our ability to improve and expand our platform and products; and our ability to operate successfully in a highly-regulated industry.

Key Operating Metrics

We review a number of operating metrics, including transaction volume, dollars; transaction volume, number of loans; and conversion rate to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions.

We define "transaction volume, dollars" as the total principal of loan originations (or committed amounts for HELOCs) facilitated on our marketplace during the periods presented. We define "transaction volume, number of loans" as the number of loan originations (or commitments issued for HELOCs) facilitated on our marketplace during the periods presented. We believe these metrics are good proxies for our overall scale and reach as a platform.

We define "conversion rate" as the transaction volume, number of loans in a period divided by the number of rate inquiries received that we estimate to be legitimate, which we record when a borrower requests a loan offer on our platform. We track this metric to understand the impact of improvements to the efficiency of our borrower funnel on our overall growth.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), we believe the non-GAAP measures of Contribution Profit, Contribution Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income (Loss), and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance. Certain of these non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expense, expense on convertible notes, depreciation, amortization, as well as certain items that are not related to core business and ongoing operations, such as gain on debt extinguishment, net gain on lease modification, and reorganization expenses. We exclude stock-based compensation, expense on convertible notes and other non-operating expenses because they are non-cash in nature and are excluded in order to facilitate comparisons to other companies' results.

We believe non-GAAP information is useful in evaluating the operating results, ongoing operations, and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We also believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assist investors with comparing Upstart to other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Key limitations of our non-GAAP financial measures include:

Contribution Profit and Contribution Margin are not GAAP financial measures of, nor do they imply, profitability. Even if our revenue exceeds variable expenses over time, we may not be able to achieve or maintain profitability, and the relationship of revenue to variable expenses is not necessarily indicative of future performance;

Contribution Profit and Contribution Margin do not reflect all of our variable expenses and involve some judgment and discretion around what costs vary directly with loan volume. Other companies that present contribution profit and contribution margin may calculate it differently and, therefore, similarly titled measures presented by other companies may not be directly comparable to ours;

Although depreciation expense is a non-cash charge, the assets being depreciated may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin exclude stock-based compensation expense and certain employer payroll taxes on employee stock transactions. Stock-based compensation expense has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy. The amount of employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and which may not correlate to the operation of the business;

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin do not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt, which reduces cash available to us; or (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; and

The expenses and other items that we exclude in our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may differ from the expenses and other items, if any, that other companies may exclude from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin when they report their operating results.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included below. Upstart has not reconciled the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because of the potential variability and uncertainty of incurring these costs and expenses in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 368,405 $ 788,422 Restricted cash 99,382 187,841 Loans (at fair value)(1) 1,156,413 806,304 Property, equipment, and software, net 42,655 39,013 Operating lease right of use assets 54,694 43,455 Beneficial interest assets (at fair value) 41,012 176,848 Non-marketable equity securities 41,250 41,250 Goodwill 67,062 67,062 Other assets (includes $48,897 and $107,627 at fair value as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 146,227 216,763 Total assets $ 2,017,100 $ 2,366,958 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities: Payable to investors $ 53,580 $ 60,173 Borrowings 1,040,424 1,402,168 Payable to securitization note holders (at fair value) 141,416 87,321 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $10,510 and $15,883 at fair value as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 84,051 133,800 Operating lease liabilities 62,324 50,278 Total liabilities 1,381,795 1,733,740 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 86,330,303 and 93,469,721, shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively 9 9 Additional paid-in capital 917,872 1,044,366 Accumulated deficit (282,576 ) (411,157 ) Total stockholders' equity 635,305 633,218 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,017,100 $ 2,366,958

(1) Includes $179.1 million and $102.9 million of loans, at fair value, contributed as collateral for the consolidated securitization as of December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue: Revenue from fees, net(2) $ 152,846 $ 199,276 $ 560,431 $ 635,466 Interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net: Interest income(1) 52,073 41,461 168,996 186,360 Interest expense(1) (14,066 ) (7,431 ) (34,894 ) (40,433 ) Fair value and other adjustments(1) (50,541 ) (14,342 ) (180,971 ) (144,865 ) Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net (12,534 ) 19,688 (46,869 ) 1,062 Total revenue 140,312 218,964 513,562 636,528 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 38,772 55,463 127,143 166,800 Customer operations 36,117 40,602 150,418 157,996 Engineering and product development 57,152 67,222 280,138 253,653 General, administrative, and other 55,772 60,427 212,388 230,935 Total operating expenses 187,813 223,714 770,087 809,384 Loss from operations (47,501 ) (4,750 ) (256,525 ) (172,856 ) Other income, net 6,345 6,136 21,206 18,793 Expense on convertible notes (1,179 ) (4,030 ) (4,706 ) (7,694 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - - - 33,361 Net loss before income taxes (42,335 ) (2,644 ) (240,025 ) (128,396 ) Provision for income taxes 63 111 107 185 Net loss $ (42,398 ) $ (2,755 ) $ (240,132 ) $ (128,581 ) Net loss per share, basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (1.44 ) Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (1.44 ) Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share, basic 85,569,351 92,174,306 83,765,896 89,450,038 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net loss per share, diluted 85,569,351 92,174,306 83,765,896 89,450,038

(1) Balances for the three months ended December 31, 2023 include $9.6 million of interest income, ($3.0) million of interest expense, and ($5.9) million of fair value and other adjustments, net related to the consolidated securitization. Balances for the three months ended December 31, 2024 include $5.9 million of interest income, ($2.1) million of interest expense, and ($3.8) million of fair value and other adjustments, net related to the consolidated securitization. Balances for the year ended December 31, 2023 include $19.7 million of interest income, ($6.7) million of interest expense, and ($5.5) million of fair value and other adjustments, net related to the consolidated securitization. Balances for the year ended December 31, 2024 include $29.0 million of interest income, ($9.6) million of interest expense, and ($29.4) million of fair value and other adjustments, net related to the consolidated securitization. (2) The following table presents revenue from fees disaggregated by type of service for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue from fees, net: Platform and referral fees, net $ 118,261 $ 165,758 $ 414,120 $ 502,411 Servicing and other fees, net 34,585 33,518 146,311 133,055 Total revenue from fees, net $ 152,846 $ 199,276 $ 560,431 $ 635,466

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2023 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (240,132 ) $ (128,581 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Change in fair value of loans 190,320 125,002 Change in fair value of servicing assets 22,171 16,490 Change in fair value of servicing liabilities (2,013 ) (1,246 ) Change in fair value of beneficial interest assets 21,672 5,151 Change in fair value of beneficial interest liabilities 4,817 12,568 Change in fair value of other financial instruments (2,145 ) 4,130 Stock-based compensation 175,039 133,400 Gain on loan servicing rights, net (13,713 ) (15,449 ) Gain on debt extinguishment - (33,361 ) Depreciation and amortization 24,903 20,549 Loan premium amortization (3,869 ) (17,021 ) Non-cash interest expense and other 3,057 3,217 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Purchases of loans held-for-sale (3,006,510 ) (4,309,268 ) Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-sale 2,514,627 4,101,937 Principal payments received for loans held-for-sale 189,746 192,889 Principal payments received for loans held by consolidated securitization 24,832 47,997 Payments on beneficial interest liabilities (596 ) (6,700 ) Other assets (8,932 ) (8,690 ) Operating lease liability and right-of-use asset (6,822 ) (807 ) Payable to investors for beneficial interest assets(1) 5,792 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,956 ) 44,124 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (111,712 ) 186,331 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases and originations of loans held-for-investment (157,223 ) (323,096 ) Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-investment 972 - Principal payments received for loans held-for-investment 102,446 145,266 Principal payments received for notes receivable and repayments of residual certificates 4,328 5,917 Settlements of beneficial interest assets - (4,469 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,527 ) (837 ) Capitalized software costs (10,559 ) (9,153 ) Acquisition of beneficial interest assets (56,892 ) (63,284 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest assets - 11,930 Net cash used in investing activities (118,455 ) (237,726 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from warehouse borrowings 626,910 387,281 Proceeds from convertible notes issuance, net of debt issuance costs paid to lender - 913,440 Payment of debt issuance costs to third party - (3,945 ) Repayments of warehouse borrowings (575,937 ) (357,352 ) Payments for repurchases of convertible notes - (325,344 ) Purchase of capped calls - (40,883 ) Settlement of capped calls - 580 Principal payments made on securitization notes (23,320 ) (55,368 ) Payable to investors(1) (48,781 ) 12,385 Proceeds from issuance of securitization notes 165,318 - Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 8,431 7,685 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 12,881 21,414 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (15 ) (22 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 165,487 559,871 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (64,680 ) 508,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 532,467 467,787 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 467,787 $ 976,263

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company elected to change the presentation of changes in payable to investors balance on the consolidated statement of cash flows. Under the new presentation, a portion of the payable to investors balance related to fiduciary cash was reclassified from operating to financing activities.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Revenue from fees, net $ 152,846 $ 199,276 $ 560,431 $ 635,466 Loss from operations (47,501 ) (4,750 ) (256,525 ) (172,856 ) Operating Margin (31 )% (2 )% (46 )% (27 )% Sales and marketing, net of borrower acquisition costs(1) $ 10,614 $ 11,231 $ 36,626 $ 41,783 Customer operations, net of borrower verification and servicing costs(2) 7,024 7,456 33,798 29,080 Engineering and product development 57,152 67,222 280,138 253,653 General, administrative, and other 55,772 60,427 212,388 230,935 Interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net 12,534 (19,688 ) 46,869 (1,062 ) Contribution Profit $ 95,595 $ 121,898 $ 353,294 $ 381,533 Contribution Margin 63 % 61 % 63 % 60 %

(1) Borrower acquisition costs were $28.2 million and $44.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and $90.5 million and $125.0 million for year ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively. Borrower acquisition costs consist of our sales and marketing expenses adjusted to exclude costs not directly attributable to attracting a new borrower, such as payroll-related expenses for our business development and marketing teams, as well as other operational, brand awareness and marketing activities. These costs do not include reorganization expenses. (2) Borrower verification and servicing costs were $29.1 million and $33.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2024, respectively, and $116.6 million and $128.9 million for year ended December 31, 2023 and 2024. Borrower verification and servicing costs consist of payroll and other personnel-related expenses for personnel engaged in loan onboarding, verification and servicing, as well as servicing system costs. It excludes payroll and personnel-related expenses and stock-based compensation for certain members of our customer operations team whose work is not directly attributable to onboarding and servicing loans. These costs do not include reorganization expenses.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Total revenue $ 140,312 $ 218,964 $ 513,562 $ 636,528 Net loss (42,398 ) (2,755 ) (240,132 ) (128,581 ) Net Loss Margin (30 )% (1 )% (47 )% (20 )% Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expenses(1) $ 33,409 $ 32,087 $ 178,400 $ 139,726 Depreciation and amortization 9,103 4,699 24,903 20,549 Reorganization expenses - 603 15,536 4,382 Expense on convertible notes 1,179 4,030 4,706 7,694 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (33,361 ) Net gain on lease modification (737 ) - (737 ) - Provision for income taxes 63 111 107 185 Adjusted EBITDA $ 619 $ 38,775 $ (17,217 ) $ 10,594 Adjusted EBITDA Margin - % 18 % (3 )% 2 %

(1) Payroll tax expenses include the employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions, as the amount is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2024 2023 2024 Net loss $ (42,398 ) $ (2,755 ) $ (240,132 ) $ (128,581 ) Adjusted to exclude the following: Stock-based compensation and certain payroll tax expenses(1) 33,409 32,087 178,400 139,726 Reorganization expenses - 603 15,536 4,382 Gain on debt extinguishment - - - (33,361 ) Net gain on lease modification (737 ) - (737 ) - Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ (9,726 ) $ 29,935 $ (46,933 ) $ (17,834 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (1.44 ) Diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (2.87 ) $ (1.44 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share: Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.32 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.20 ) Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.56 ) $ (0.20 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 85,569,351 92,174,306 83,765,896 89,450,038 Diluted 85,569,351 116,330,130 83,765,896 89,450,038

(1) Payroll tax expenses include the employer payroll tax-related expense on employee stock transactions, as the amount is dependent on our stock price and other factors that are beyond our control and do not correlate to the operation of our business.

