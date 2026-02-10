

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $18.6 million or $0.17 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.8 million or $0.03 per share last year.



Revenues for the quarter were $296.1 million, compared to $219.0 million last year.



For the full-year 2026, Upstart expects revenue of approximately $1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 21%.



For the 2025-2028 period, Upstart is targeting a total revenue growth rate of approximately 35% and a terminal adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 25%.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News