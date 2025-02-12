NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - French aerospace and defence company Thales Group (THLEF.PK, THLLY.PK) on Wednesday announced the launch of OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management, which will help large organizations better manage and deploy FIDO security passkeys at scale.The company said that the OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management solution has an interoperable management platform with Thales hardware FIDO security keys or passkeys, which are specifically designed to be used in large organizations. The solution helps CISOs improve and keep secure their password less movement by managing FIDO security keys at scale, in a simple way, throughout their lifecycle.The new solution allows IT teams to quickly preregister keys and manage them easily and securely from enrollment to revocation.Danny de Vreeze, Vice President, Identity & Access Management at Thales, said: 'Authentication is at the heart of securing identities and we are committed to supporting organizations securely transition to password less authentication. The OneWelcome FIDO Key Lifecycle Management solution is a crucial part of our Passwordless 360° approach that encourages organizations to deploy password less at scale and reap its strategic benefits.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX