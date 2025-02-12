Over 50% Indonesian consumers plan to increase shopping budgets this Ramadan: Glance report

'Ramadan 2025 at a Glance' report provides marketers actionable consumer insights to craft winning strategies during Ramadan

Report Highlights:

1 in 2 shoppers to spend more than Rp 3 million this Ramadan, with 22% expecting to spend over Rp 5 million.

Cross-channel shopping journeys set to gain popularity, with online discovery leading the way.

Glance smart lock screen witnessed a 30% increase in time spent and 23% rise in engagement rates during Ramadan.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramadan, a holy month for millions of Indonesian people, culminates in a time of considerable cultural and consumer activity. Glance, the world's leading smart lock screen platform, released its 'Ramadan 2025 at a Glance' report today, offering marketers key actionable user insights and winning strategies for the season. The findings reflect how Glance, with a user base of 30 million in Indonesia, has successfully disrupted evolving content consumption trends in the country, especially during Ramadan.

This report, based on consumer behaviour on Glance during last year's Ramadan period (11th March to 10thApril 2024), highlights diverse user interests. Content around Mudik resonated deeply with Indonesian users and saw a staggering 917.5 million glances and 27 million taps. Ramadan recipes were a huge hit, as families prepared for Suhoor and Iftar, generating an impressive 380 million glances and 7 million taps. The fervour extended to users discovering stories around Eid traditions, with 185.6 million glances and 4.3 million taps, emphasizing the richness of shared heritage. Gaming recorded 37.9 million gameplays from consumers, who also spent 298 million hours watching video content. Fashion and health-related topics also captured significant user interest.

As per the report, user activity peaked on the Glance smart lock screen platform primarily during the daytime before Iftaar, as users dedicated significant time to their mobile phones before breaking their fast. This period saw a surge in time spent on gaming (leading with almost 65% users), OTT and streaming services, and religious apps, particularly.

Bikash Chowdhury, Chief Marketing Officer at InMobi and Glance, stated, "Indonesian consumers are at the forefront of the digital revolution and among the most active mobile internet users in the Asia-Pacific region. They have made 'glancing' a massive phenomenon in the country, engaging with content across entertainment, gaming, and trends, while brand marketers tap into this behaviour to connect meaningfully with their audiences. We are excited to see Glance's growth story continue to unfold in Indonesia in the coming years."

Top findings at a glance: 298.6 million hours spent on video Mudik related content had 917.5 million glances, 27 million taps Clothing and accessories were the leading shopping category Top 3 apps: Gaming, OTT/streaming, religious 3 in 5 consumers shopped on mobile at least once a week

Additionally, the results of a survey conducted on Glance users between 13th and 23rdDecember 2024 revealed fascinating insights into consumer plans and preferences around shopping during Ramadan. More than half of Glance users reported an increase in their budgets this Ramadan, with 50% of shoppers expecting to spend over Rp 3 million and 22% anticipating expenditures above Rp 5 million. The report also highlights that nearly 58% of Indonesian shoppers prefer to complete their Ramadan shopping four weeks before the holy month begins.

Big ticket items like jewelry didn't feature on top of the shopping list of Indonesian consumers. Instead, purchase patterns appeared to be more personal and meaningful, reflecting the mood of festive celebration. Clothing and accessories were the top category in both online and offline formats, at 66% and 61%, respectively. Confectionery gifting was also a popular choice across both the channels. Additionally, online shoppers showed a preference for home appliances (38%), beauty products (34%), and gadgets (34%). The offline shoppers prioritized groceries for home-cooked meals (53%), home décor (44%), and DIY hobbies (41%).

"Glance has profoundly impacted how Indonesian consumers engage with content during Ramadan, where the platform saw a 30% increase in time spent and a 23% rise in engagement rates. This transformative shift presents marketers with an extraordinary opportunity to connect with an active audience building brand salience through tailored communication during this important period," said Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer, Consumer and Performance Advertising, InMobi.

Glance is an AI-driven platform providing diverse, serendipitous experiences directly on the lock screens of Android smartphones, including games, news, sports, fashion, entertainment, shopping, and more. Partnering with reputed publishers, developers and content providers, Glance delivers personalized, relevant content without requiring users to unlock their phones, search or download multiple apps. Marketers can use Glance as a platform during Ramadan to engage these consumers with one-tap journeys, AI-powered targeting, and immersive experiences accessible from the smart lock screen.

Access the entire report here: https://glance.com/advertising/insights/ramadan-marketing-guide-2025-indonesialanding-tile

*Glances - Number of times the Glance card was seen

About Glance

Founded in 2019, Glance is a consumer technology company that operates some of the most disruptive digital platforms, including Glance, Roposo, and Nostra. Glance has redefined the way internet is consumed on the lock screen, removing the need for searching and downloading apps. Over 450 million smartphones now come enabled with Glance's next-generation internet experience. Roposo has revolutionized commerce by launching a destination for creator-led live entertainment commerce. Headquartered in Singapore, Glance is an unconsolidated subsidiary of InMobi Group and is funded by Jio Platforms, Google, and Mithril Capital. For more information visit glance.com, roposo.com and inmobi.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618526/Glance_InMobi_spokespersons.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/over-50-indonesian-consumers-plan-to-increase-shopping-budgets-this-ramadan-glance-report-302374649.html