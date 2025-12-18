

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. saw a modest increase in over the two months from September to November, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent over the two months from September to November.



The report also said the annual rate of growth by consumer prices slowed to 2.7 percent in November from 3.0 percent in September. Economists had expected the annual rate of growth to tick up to 3.1 percent.



The annual rate of growth by core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also slowed to 2.6 percent in November from 3.0 percent in September. The pace of growth was expected to remain unchanged.



The Labor Department noted that survey data for October 2025 was not collected due to the government shutdown.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News