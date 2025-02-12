WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $231.40 million, or $3.88 per share. This compares with $216.21 million, or $3.65 per share, last year.Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $244.41 million or $4.10 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.5% to $872.71 million from $819.47 million last year.Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $231.40 Mln. vs. $216.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.88 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue: $872.71 Mln vs. $819.47 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.17 to $2.25Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX