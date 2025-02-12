WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $117.23 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $96.60 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.Excluding items, Generac Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $168.24 million or $2.80 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 16.1% to $1.234 billion from $1.063 billion last year.Generac Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $117.23 Mln. vs. $96.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $1.234 Bln vs. $1.063 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX