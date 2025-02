Lime Technologies reported Q424 revenue growth of 18.9% y-o-y, with an EBITA margin of 25.6% and growth in annual recurring revenue of 30% y-o-y. For FY24, revenue was 18.8% higher (beating the 18% target), the EBITA margin was 25% (meeting the 25% target) and recurring revenue made up 65% of the total. ...

