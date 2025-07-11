Lime Technologies AB: Good profitability, strengthened verticals & increased focus on software revenue: Interim report, January - June 2025

11.7.2025 07:50:01 CEST | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Half Year financial report

The second quarter 2025

Net sales MSEK 183.0 (174.5), rendering a sales growth of 5%. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 7%

Recurring revenue MSEK 124.2 (110.6)

The 12-month recalculated recurring revenue, Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), at the end of the second quarter 2025 was MSEK 501.7 (443.9), rendering an ARR growth of 13%

EBITA MSEK 44.3 (41.9), rendering an EBITA margin of 24%

Adjusted EBITA margin 25%

Operating income, EBIT, MSEK 35.2 (31.2)

Cash flow from current operations MSEK 49.1 (43.9)

Net income MSEK 26.1 (20.4)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.97 (1.54), and diluted to SEK 1.95 (1.52)

The first six months 2025

Net sales MSEK 371.2 (343.7), rendering a sales growth of 8%. Adjusted for currency effects sales increased by 9%

Recurring revenue MSEK 246.6 (216.4)

EBITA MSEK 89.9 (84.9), rendering an EBITA margin of 24%

Adjusted EBITA margin 25%

Operating income, EBIT, MSEK 71.5 (63.7)

Cash flow from operating activities MSEK 102.3 (91.9)

Net income MSEK 54.2 (43.9)

Basic earnings per share amounted to SEK 4.08 (3.30), and diluted to SEK 4.04 (3.27)





CEO's comments: Good profitability, strengthened verticals and increased focus on software revenue



With ARR growth remaining steady at 13% and a good EBITA margin of 25%, we are concluding a tough quarter with sales growth of 5%. At the same time, we continue our drive to increase the focus on recurring software revenue, which exceeds half a billion kronor. We are also seeing results from our long-term investment in German utility companies, with several new breakthrough deals.

Strong new customer sales and increased share of recurring software revenue

In what remains a challenging macroeconomic climate, with longer decision-making processes and a hesitancy to invest, we continue to perform strongly in new customer sales, driven by a competitive offering for our main platform, Lime CRM. This has resulted in stable ARR growth, with total ARR reaching over SEK 500 million - a great milestone. However, we are seeing greater caution from our existing customers, which is primarily impacting on our consulting business, Expert Services.

In keeping with our previously announced strategy, we are continuing to streamline Lime CRM for faster delivery of business-critical flows, integrations, and customisations. Over time, this will mean a natural shift towards a higher proportion of annual recurring revenue (ARR) from software, and thus increased profitability, with a gradual, planned reduction in revenue from Expert Services as a proportion of the overall total. We are closely monitoring developments at both management and board level, with ARR growth as an increasingly important KPI, and we are confident that this realignment will create long-term value for both customers and shareholders.

Vertical focus creates edge - breakthrough deals in Germany

Verticalisation has long been a key success factor for Lime CRM, not least in establishing ourselves in new markets. Combining software with deep industry knowledge, we are able to solve business-critical processes, creating genuine customer value and competitiveness. Over the quarter, we won several breakthrough deals, and with them useful references in the German utility sector - a market with huge growth potential, where our many years of experience as a leading supplier in the Nordic region put us in a strong position. We have already begun helping Stadtwerke Witten and Stadtwerke Stralsund to enhance efficiency of their energy service sales and proactive marketing, while customer service and e-services will be included in the longer term.

In our Nordic home market, we continue to win business in our verticals, welcoming the Swedish Dental Association in the fast-growing membership vertical, Bonnier Fastigheter and Stenvalvet in real estate, and Finnish wholesaler Granlund, alongside deeper cooperation with our existing customer New Wave in Norway.

Investments in new sales and stronger customer relations

In response to the cautious appetite for investment among existing customers in our Lime Go and Lime Connect business areas, we are increasing our sales activities and expanding our sales force. We are prioritising selected customer groups, with more physical events and product improvements - including in quote management and AI - to drive order intake and strengthen customer relations.

For Lime Sportadmin, the latest quarter marks a gradual return to normal operations following the cyberattack in January. On this subject, I would like to express my sincere thanks to our customers, whose support and continued trust have helped us emerge stronger and more determined than ever to continue making a difference in youth sports. With the experience we have gained and a better product than ever, we are ready to help more clubs digitalise their operations and free up time for training, matches and development, both in our Swedish home market and across Europe. The acquisition of Dutch company Plan Plan marks the start of our internationalisation journey, and we are actively seeking more acquisitions in this business area.

We continue our push towards clear goals

As a growth company, we always have room for improvement. Being proactive and daring to push ahead, whatever the market environment, is in our DNA, and our objective is clear: We will consolidate our growth, gradually shift the balance towards recurring software revenue, and create business-critical value for customers in Europe, not least within our verticals.

With these goals in mind, we are gearing up for an intense autumn, but in the meantime, I would like to take this opportunity to wish all our customers, employees, and shareholders a great summer!





Nils Olsson

Managing Director and CEO, Lime Technologies

Read the entire report in the attached PDF





Invitation to webcast for the presentation of Lime Technologies' Interim report

Today, July 11, at 09:30 CEST, analysts, investors, media, and other interested parties are invited to attend a webcast where Lime's CEO Nils Olsson, and CFO Anders Hofvander, will comment on the published report and answer questions. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation material is available on Lime's website.

The link to the webcast can be found here.

Disclosure regulation

This information constituted inside information prior to publication. This is information that Lime Technologies AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned, at 07.50 CET on 11 July, 2025.

Contacts

Anders Hofvander, CFO, Lime Technologies AB (publ), +46734384007, anders.hofvander@lime.tech

Jennie Everhed, Head of Communications & Investor Relations, +46 (0)720 80 31 01, jennie.everhed@lime.tech

Nils Olsson, CEO, +46 (0)736 44 48 55, nils.olsson@lime.tech

About Lime Technologies AB (publ)

Lime helps businesses to become better at customer care. The company develops and sells digital products for development and management of customer relationships. Lime was founded in 1990 and has over 500 employees. The company has offices in Lund, Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Oslo, Copenhagen, Utrecht, Assen, Cologne, Helsinki and Krakow. Their customers include everything from sole traders to large organisations. www.lime-technologies.com