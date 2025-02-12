WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $318 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $3.44 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $5.072 billion from $5.379 billion last year.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
