WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $318 million, or $3.32 per share. This compares with $244 million, or $2.30 per share, last year.Excluding items, Tenet Healthcare Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $330 million or $3.44 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $5.072 billion from $5.379 billion last year.Tenet Healthcare Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $318 Mln. vs. $244 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.32 vs. $2.30 last year. -Revenue: $5.072 Bln vs. $5.379 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX