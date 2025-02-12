WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) provided its revenue guidance for the first quarter, in line with estimates.For the first quarter, the company expects net revenues to be in the range of $70 million to $76 million.On average, analysts polled expect the company to report revenues of $75.94 million for the quarter.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX