DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBY), a German automotive and arms manufacturer, Wednesday announced a contract agreement with Embraer S.A. (ERJ) to supply simulators for the C-390 transport aircraft to the Netherlands.The company said production will start immediately, and delivery is set for late 2026. The order is worth a double-digit million Euro range and was booked in early 2025.The contract with the Brazilian aerospace company is to supply C-390 flight simulators to the Royal Netherlands Air Force. A technology company based in Germany, The Düsseldorf will provide a full flight and mission simulator along with a Cargo Handling Station Trainer.This FFMS order for the C-390 program is Rheinmetall's third major order worldwide and the second in Europe. Before the Dutch armed forces, Embraer and the Portuguese Air Force had already purchased an FFMS.As more European countries adopt the C-390, Embraer and Rheinmetall are considering opening a training center in Europe. Currently, the only training center is in São Paulo, Brazil, where crews from Brazil, Portugal, and Hungary train.