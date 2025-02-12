Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Unveils High-Potential Epithermal Gold System at Vatu Aurum Project, Fiji, With Geological and Geochemical Signatures Comparable to Major Pacific Rim Gold Deposits

KALO GOLD CORP. ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce sampling results from its Vatu Aurum Project in Fiji, showcasing the discovery of an extensive epithermal gold system along the >2-kilometre ("km") district scale exploration target - Namalau Trend located within Aurum Prime. These promising results reinforce the Vatu Aurum Project's potential as a significant, district-scale gold target with geological hallmarks reminiscent of major Pacific Rim gold deposits.

Highlights:

Gold Values: Trench sampling along the Namalau Trend returned gold values up to 2.06 grams per tonne (g/t), confirming a fertile gold-bearing system across multiple upwelling zones (Dua, Rua, Tolu and Va) over 2 km.

Geological Textures : Presence of spheroidal silica sinters, opaline quartz, and bladed/agatized quartz textures mirrors those found in major Pacific Rim gold deposits such as Lihir (PNG) and Hauraki / Martha (NZ) 2 .

Favourable Geochemical Signature: Soil results include critical epithermal system pathfinder elements selenium (up to 10.2 parts per million (ppm), mercury (up to 135.8 ppm), arsenic (up to 730.5 ppm), antimony (up to 100 ppm), thallium (up to 9.7 ppm), locally tellurium (up to 320 ppm) and bismuth (up to 25.6 ppm) that indicate the upper-level of an epithermal system with potentially active and long lived fluid pathways, pointing to intact mineralization at depth 3 . See geological model presented in Figure 1.

Extensive Alteration Footprint: Widespread kaolinite (advanced argillic) and illite/smectite (argillic) alteration suggest proximity to hydrothermal conduits, reinforcing the potential for vertically extensive gold systems4.

"The Vatu Aurum Project is emerging as a standout exploration opportunity in the Pacific Rim. The scale, geological features, and geochemical indicators observed to date are remarkably similar to prolific gold deposits like the >7 Moz (produced to date) Vatukoula Mine in Fiji and >8 Moz (produced to date) Martha Mine, Waihi District in New Zealand. Our systematic exploration is revealing a district-scale system with the potential for significant gold mineralization at depth." said Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo., President, and CEO of Kalo Gold Corp.

Exploration Details:

Following the Company's 20 January 2025 release, an additional 29 rock samples from silicified ridges and breccias in the Namalau Trend were fire assayed with an ICP-MS finish at ALS Labs, Brisbane. Gold values ranged from trace amounts to 2.06 g/t (Figures 2, 3 and 4) accompanied by key pathfinder elements (Se, Hg, As, Sb, Tl, Te and Bi), confirmed the presence of an upper epithermal environment with potential high-grade gold zones at depth. For comparative purposes only, 'high-grade' refers to mineralization with gold values exceeding 5 g/t gold as observed in analagous epithermal systems such as the Martha Mine (New Zealand). Economic thresholds for Vatu Aurum will depend on drilling to determine the potential of these targets and confirm if there is continuity, grade, and economic potential of zones at depth.

Observed geological textures, including spheroidal silica sinters and opaline quartz, complemented by robust selenium, antimony, and arsenic anomalies, are typical of the Chalcedonic Superzone (CSz), the uppermost part of an epithermal system formed in low-temperature, near-surface conditions (<200°C) Illustrated in Figure 1. The CSz represents the paleo-surface or shallow boiling environment that can cap deeper zones where precious metals like gold and silver concentrate. These features are classic indicators of strong, vertically intact upwelling zones with long-lived, active fluid pathways-robust conduits transporting volatile-rich fluids that favor precious metal deposition.

Figure 1 - Aurum Prime - Geological Model

Strategic Comparisons with Major Pacific Rim Gold Deposits:

The geological and geochemical signatures observed at the Vatu Aurum Project align closely with globally significant epithermal gold deposits across the Pacific Rim. Comparisons with deposits such as the Hauraki Goldfield (including the Martha Mine) in New Zealand5, Vatukoula Gold Mine in Fiji6, and Lihir Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea7 underscore the Project's potential. While geological and geochemical similarities exist, these comparisons do not imply that the Vatu Aurum Project will achieve similar mineral resources or production outcomes and these comparisons are for illustrative purposes only and geological context.

Hauraki Goldfield 5 (including Martha Mine, New Zealand): Martha Mine's extensive history and similar epithermal textures underscore the potential scale and continuity of mineralization.

Vatukoula Gold Mine 6 (Fiji): Over 7 million ounces of historical gold production from epithermal veins with geochemical signatures matching those at Vatu Aurum.

Lihir Gold Mine7(Papua New Guinea): Deep hydrothermal systems with alteration halos analogous to Vatu Aurum, highlighting potential for large, vertically extensive gold zones.

Next Steps:

The Company is currently finalizing the processing and XRF analysis of 13,677 rock, soil, and trench samples, alongside compiling 3,632 TerraSpec analyses. These efforts are critical for refining the geological model and planning the next phase of exploration, including diamond drilling designed to explore deeper zones-where, based on comparative geological models, richer gold deposits can sometimes be found in similar epithermal systems. These alteration assemblages are spatially associated with feeder structures, suggesting potential for the presence of deeper precious metal zones, consistent with vertical zonation that can be inferred from surface geochemistry, surface geology and analogies to known Pacific Rim epithermal systems.

If confirmed through drilling, these findings could indicate potential for significant mineralization; however, there is no certainty that further exploration will lead to the discovery of economically viable mineral resources. The technical information related to exploration targets has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Qualified Person, as required under NI 43-101. While the success of exploration programs is subject to various risks and uncertainties, the Company remains committed to systematically evaluating the Vatu Aurum Project through diligent exploration and technical assessment.

Figure 2- Vatu Aurum Project, Vanua Levu, Fiji

Figure 3 - Aurum Prime - Primary Target Map identifying the Namalau Trend Location

Figure 4 - Namalau Trend - Plan Map

ABOUT KALO GOLD CORP.

Kalo Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focused on epithermal gold deposits on the Company's Vatu Aurum Project, located on Vanua Levu (North Island). Kalo holds 100% of two Special Prospecting Licenses covering 367 km², encompassing a regional back-arc basin with volcanic calderas. Historical and ongoing exploration has identified numerous priority epithermal gold targets.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P. Geo, principal of SGDS Hive, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed having conducted two site visits, direct supervision of the exploration program, completed review of field data collection protocols, including sampling procedures, direct observation of trenching operations, review of core samples, soil sampling methods, analytical methods, and quality assurance/quality control protocols, where applicable.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For more information, please write to info@kalogoldcorp.com .

