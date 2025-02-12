WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $294 million, or $4.79 per share. This compares with $283 million, or $4.55 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.632 billion from $1.608 billion last year.Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $294 Mln. vs. $283 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.79 vs. $4.55 last year. -Revenue: $1.632 Bln vs. $1.608 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX