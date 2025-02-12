Anzeige
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 11 February 2025 were:

641.99p Capital only
660.48p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 139,000 Ordinary shares on 10th February 2025, the Company has 81,782,864 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 21,427,000 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


