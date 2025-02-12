NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE: SPMC, SPMA), a closed-end management investment company that has registered as an investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "Company"), today announced results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024.

THIRD FISCAL QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024 RESULTS

Net asset value per share of common stock was $20.52 as of December 31, 2024.

Net investment income ("NII") was $12.5 million, or $0.62 per share of common stock, comprised of $20.0 million of investment income, or $0.99 per share of common stock and $7.5 million of expenses, or $0.37 per share of common stock.

97% of NII was recurring GAAP income from collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and new issue warehouse income.

Realized gain on investments was $2.0 million, or $0.10 per share of common stock.

Unrealized gain on investments was $17.7 million, or $0.87 per share of common stock.

GAAP net income was $32.2 million, or $1.59 per share of common stock.

Issued 2.3 million shares of 8.0% Series A Preferred with net proceeds of $55.8 million.

As of December 31, 2024, the weighted average effective yield of the Company's CLO equity portfolio, based on amortized cost, was 15.2%. 1

As of December 31, 2024, on a look-through basis, and based on the most recent trustee reports received by such date: The Company, through its CLO investments, had indirect exposure to approximately 1,483 unique corporate obligors. The largest look-through obligor represented 0.6% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO debt and equity portfolio. The top ten largest look-through obligors together represented 4.1% of the loans underlying the Company's CLO debt and equity portfolio.



FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY AND UPDATES THROUGH JANUARY 31, 2025

Received $16.6 million of cash distributions from the Company's investment portfolio. 2

Deployed $26.7 million in two new CLO equity positions with a GAAP yield of 17.2%.

Declared a monthly distribution of $0.25 per share on the Company's common stock, a 4.2% increase from the prior monthly distribution of $0.24 per share, to be paid on each of April 30, 2025, May 30, 2025, and June 30, 2025.

Declared dividends of $0.16667 per preferred share in April, May and June 2025.

About the Company

The Company is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company's investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and mezzanine tranches of predominately U.S. dollar-denominated CLOs backed by corporate leveraged loans issued primarily to U.S. obligors. The Company is externally managed and advised by Sound Point Meridian Management Company, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company. For additional information, visit https://www.soundpointmeridiancap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

1 Weighted average effective yield is based on investments' amortized cost and expected future cash flows as of the applicable period end.

2 "Cash distributions" refers to the quarterly distributions received by the company from its CLO equity investments.

