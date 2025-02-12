CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets digested the testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell before the U.S. Senate and his comments that the Fed did not need to be in a hurry to cut rates.Market spotlight meanwhile turned on the U.S. CPI update due on Wednesday morning. Headline annual inflation in January is seen steady whereas the core component is seen edging down. While month-on-month inflation is seen edging down, the core component thereof is seen edging up.Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly negative territory. European benchmarks are trading firmly above the flatline. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields spiked. Crude oil prices declined amidst a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. Anxiety ahead of the CPI update weighed on gold prices. Cryptocurrencies mostly declined.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,544.50, down 0.11% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,063.10, down 0.09% Germany's DAX at 22,088.26, up 0.25% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,780.97, up 0.04% France's CAC 40 at 8,030.32, up 0.02% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,393.05, up 0.04% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,984.50, up 0.47% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,535.30, up 0.60% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,346.39, up 0.85% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 21,857.92, up 2.64%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0385, up 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.2458, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 153.52, up 0.70% AUD/USD at 0.6282, down 0.22% USD/CAD at 1.4295, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 107.89, down 0.07%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.543%, up 0.13% Germany at 2.4515%, up 0.88% France at 3.165%, up 0.25% U.K. at 4.5770%, up 1.51% Japan at 1.335%, down 0.67%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Apr) at $76.22, down 1.01%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $72.41, down 1.24%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $2,905.99, down 0.91%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,220.73, down 1.86% Ethereum at $2,626.02, down 2.70% XRP at $2.42, down 2.68% Solana at $196.94, down 2.72% BNB at $646.98, up 1.17%Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX