WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $145 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $331 million, or $0.37 per share, last year.Excluding items, Dominion Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $504 million or $0.58 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $3.400 billion from $3.534 billion last year.Dominion Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $145 Mln. vs. $331 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.15 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue: $3.400 Bln vs. $3.534 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX