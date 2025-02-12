WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interpublic Group (IPG) announced that the Board has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on March 17, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.Also, the Board authorized a new program to repurchase, from time to time, up to $155 million of IPG common stock. The company noted that the authorization under the new program is in addition to any amounts remaining for repurchase under the program announced in 2024.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX