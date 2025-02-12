WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for P10, Inc. (PX):Earnings: $5.28 million in Q4 vs. -$1.09 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, P10, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $35.30 million or $0.30 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.03 per share Revenue: $85.01 million in Q4 vs. $63.07 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX