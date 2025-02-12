Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Total Revenue increased 75% quarter-over-quarter to 123.1 billion

Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK) ("Coincheck Group," the "Company" or "Group"), a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), a leading Japanese crypto exchange company, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2025 third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"We are pleased to report our fiscal 2025 third quarter results, which included strong quarter-over-quarter growth in Total Revenue of 75% from ¥70.3 billion to 123.1 billion," said Gary Simanson, CEO of Coincheck Group. "These results reflect the successful closing of our business combination with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners, IV, Inc. ("Thunder Bridge IV") on December 10, 2024, and our ability to build one of the preeminent global crypto and Web3 companies in the world, and well positions us for future growth in a large and rapidly growing market."

"We are thrilled to have successfully completed our previously announced business combination with Thunder Bridge IV and become a publicly listed company on NASDAQ as of December 11, 2024, which we believe supports our plans to make strategic acquisitions across the globe and expand Coincheck within Japan," said Oki Matsumoto, Executive Chairperson of Coincheck Group.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Financial Highlights: 1

Marketplace Trading Volume increased 113% to 117.4 billion ($749 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥55.1 billion ($351 million) in the second quarter of 2025

Total revenue increased 75% to 123.1 billion ($785 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥70.3 billion ($448 million) in the second quarter of 2025

Gross margin 2 increased 135% to ¥4.8 billion ($30 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.0 billion ($13 million) in the second quarter of 2025

increased 135% to ¥4.8 billion ($30 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.0 billion ($13 million) in the second quarter of 2025 Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 222% to 6,430 million ($41 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥1,999 million ($13 million) in the second quarter of 2025

Transaction Costs increased to ¥17,518 million ($111 million) for the third quarter of 2025, including the transaction expenses related to our business combination, which we refer to as our Listing Expense, of ¥13,174 ($87 million), compared to ¥84 million ($537 thousand) in the second quarter of 2025

Net Loss was ¥15,445 billion ($98 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to a Net Loss of 15 million ($0 million) in the second quarter of 2025

Adjusted EBITDA 3 increased 1,005% to ¥2,762 million ($18 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥250 million ($1.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025

increased 1,005% to ¥2,762 million ($18 million) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥250 million ($1.6 million) in the second quarter of 2025 Customer Assets increased 72% to ¥1,095 billion ($6.9 billion) in the third quarter of 2025, compared to ¥639 billion ($4.0 billion) in the second quarter of 2025

The number of Verified Accounts increased 4.6% to 2,197,619 in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2,100,374 in the second quarter of 2025

1. References in this announcement to "¥" are to Japanese Yen and references to "U.S. Dollars" and "$" are to United States Dollars. Unless otherwise stated, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥157.37 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of December 31, 2024.

2. Gross margin is defined as total revenue less cost of sales.

3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure; see "Non-IFRS financial measures" for definition and corresponding reconciliation below.

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Strategic and Operational Highlights:

Successfully completed the business combination with Thunder Bridge IV on December 10, 2024 and commenced trading on the Nasdaq on Dec 11, 2024

Announced the launch of Coincheck Staking on January 13, 2025, allowing users to automatically earn Ethereum simply by depositing ETH with Coincheck

Announced the acquisition of Next Finance Tech Co, Ltd. on February 10, 2025, to provide comprehensive staking services for a range of cryptocurrencies on a global basis

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company for Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services.

Non-IFRS financial measures

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In addition to our results determined in accordance with IFRS, we present EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, non-IFRS measures, because we believe they are useful in evaluating our operating performance.

EBITDA as represents net profit (loss) for the period before the impact of taxes, interest, depreciation, and amortization of intangible assets, and Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA, further adjusted for transaction expenses that are directly attributable to the business combination with Thunder Bridge IV. (denoted as "Reverse recapitalization"), as well as Nasdaq listing expenses.

We use EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes and we believe that EBITDA may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial information presented in accordance with IFRS.

A reconciliation is provided below for each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review the related IFRS financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Please see tables below for reconciliations of our non-IFRS financial measures.

U.S. Dollar financial information

For the convenience of the reader, where applicable, Coincheck Group has translated U.S. Dollar amounts from Japanese Yen at the exchange rate of ¥157.37 per $1.00, which was the ¥/$ exchange rate reported by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York as of December 31, 2024.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the three months ended For the three months ended (in millions) 2025 2Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 3Q Revenue: Revenue 70,339 123,084 447.0 782.1 Other revenue 9 20 0.1 0.1 Total revenue 70,348 123,104 447.0 782.3 Expenses: Cost of sales 68,325 118,311 434.2 751.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,999 6,430 12.7 40.9 Total expenses 70,324 124,741 446.9 792.7 Operating profit (loss) 24 (1,637 0.2 (10.4 Other income and expenses: Other income 10 0.1 Other expenses 2 (34 0.0 (0.2 Financial income (14 480 (0.1 3.1 Listing expense (13,714 (87.1 Financial expenses (1 (4 (0.0 (0.0 Profit (loss) before income taxes 21 (14,909 0.1 (94.7 Income tax expense (6 (536 (0.0 (3.4 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 15 (15,445 0.1 (98.1

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the three months ended For the three months

ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2024 Revenue: Revenue 59,007 123,084 782.1 Other revenue 109 20 0.1 Total revenue 59,116 123,104 782.3 Expenses: Cost of sales 56,880 118,311 751.8 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,638 6,429 40.9 Total expenses 58,518 124,740 792.7 Operating profit (loss) 598 (1,636 (10.4 Other income and expenses: Other income 8 Other expenses (10 (30 (0.2 Financial income 476 3.0 Listing expense (13,714 (87.1 Financial expenses (6 (4 (0.0 Profit (loss) before income taxes 590 (14,908 (94.7 Income tax expense (151 (536 (3.4 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 439 (15,444 (98.1

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the nine months ended For the nine months

ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2024 Revenue: Revenue 122,394 268,716 1,707.5 Other revenue 255 35 0.2 Total revenue 122,649 268,751 1,707.8 Expenses: Cost of sales 117,818 258,818 1,644.6 Selling, general and administrative expenses 4,730 10,902 69.3 Total expenses 122,548 269,720 1,713.9 Operating profit (loss) 101 (969 (6.2 Other income and expenses: Other income 28 17 0.1 Other expenses (143 (33 (0.2 Financial income 51 485 3.1 Listing expense (13,714 (87.1 Financial expenses (1 (28 (0.2 Profit (loss) before income taxes 36 (14,242 (90.5 Income tax expense (21 (750 (4.8 Net profit (loss) for the period attributable to owners of the Group 15 (14,992 (95.3

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and its subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States

Dollar* (in millions) As of As of As of March 31, December 31, December 31, 2024 2024 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 10,837 12,673 80.5 Cash segregated as deposits 59,256 60,648 385.4 Crypto assets held 44,207 55,299 351.4 Safeguard assets 649,211 1,033,997 6,570.5 Customer accounts receivable 719 1,051 6.7 Other financial assets 37 290 1.8 Other current assets 377 585 3.7 Total current assets 764,644 1,164,543 7,400.0 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 1,973 2,024 12.9 Intangible assets 788 1,083 6.9 Crypto assets held 22 Other financial assets 614 437 2.8 Deferred tax assets 353 371 2.4 Other non-current assets 28 1 0.0 Total non-current assets 3,756 3,938 25.0 Total assets 768,400 1,168,481 7,425.1 Liabilities and equity Liabilities: Current liabilities: Deposits received 59,276 61,920 393.5 Crypto asset borrowings 44,020 54,971 349.3 Safeguard liabilities 649,211 1,033,997 6,570.5 Other financial liabilities 1,206 4,250 27.0 Provisions 120 Income taxes payable 486 594 3.8 Excise tax payable 317 2.0 Promissory note- related party 47 0.3 Other current liabilities 360 655 4.2 Total current liabilities 754,679 1,156,751 7,350.5 Non-current liabilities: Other financial liabilities 1,277 995 6.3 Warrant liability 1,430 9.1 Provisions 340 2.2 Total non-current liabilities 1,277 2,765 17.6 Total liabilities 755,956 1,159,516 7,368.1 Equity: Ordinary Shares 196 211 1.3 Capital surplus 668 12,242 77.8 Treasury Shares (4 (0.0 Foreign Currency Translation (72 (0.5 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 11,580 (3,412 (21.7 Total equity 12,444 8,965 57.0 Total liabilities and equity 768,400 1,168,481 7,425.1

COINCHECK GROUP N.V. and subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the nine months ended For the nine months ended December 31, December 31, (in millions) 2023 2024 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Profit (loss) before income taxes 36 (14,242 (90.5 Depreciation and amortization 431 474 3.0 Net gain of other financial assets (non-current assets) (11 (0.1 Impairment loss of other assets (non-current assets) 13 0.1 Listing expense 13,714 87.1 Net (gain)/loss on sale of property and equipment 14 3 0.0 Net (gain)/loss on disposal of intangible assets 39 23 0.1 Net gain on sale of crypto assets held (non-current assets) (17 Change in fair value of warrant liability (462 (2.9 Decrease in cash segregated as deposits (1,629 (1,392 (8.8 (Increase) decrease in crypto assets held (current assets) (6,991 (11,114 (70.6 Increase in customer accounts receivable (140 (332 (2.1 (Increase) decrease in other financial assets (current assets) 635 (253 (1.6 Decrease in other current assets 247 (168 (1.1 Decrease in deposits received 2,406 2,644 16.8 (Increase) decrease in other financial assets (non-current assets) 155 1.0 Increase (decrease) in crypto asset borrowings 7,064 10,951 69.6 Increase (decrease) in other financial liabilities (606 236 1.5 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities 135 278 1.8 Increase in excise tax payable 12 0.1 Other, net 18 53 0.3 Cash provided by operating activities 1,642 582 3.7 Interest income received 3 6 0.0 Interest expense paid (1 (12 (0.1 Income taxes paid (1 (720 (4.6 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 1,643 (144 (0.9 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (4 (164 (1.0 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 4 Expenditure on internally generated intangible assets (268 (393 (2.5 Proceeds from refund of guarantee deposits 155 33 0.2 Proceeds from sale of crypto assets held (non-current) 22 Purchase of other financial assets (non-current assets) (9 Payments on guarantee deposits (192 Net cash used in investing activities (292 (524 (3.3 Cash flows provided by financing activities Proceeds from short-term loans 1,000 1,300 8.3 Repayments of short-term loans (1,000 (1,300 (8.3 Proceeds from loans from related party 8,522 54.2 Repayments of loans from related party (6,081 (38.6 Repayment of lease obligations (182 (290 (1.8 Proceeds received from non-redemption agreement 202 1.3 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization, net of non-redemption and share forward agreement 205 1.3 Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (182 2,558 16.3 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (54 (0.3 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,169 1,836 11.7 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 7,697 10,837 68.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 8,866 12,673 80.5

RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the three months ended For the three months ended 2025 2Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 3Q Reconciliation of EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 15 (15,444 0.1 (98.5 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 6 536 0.0 3.4 Profit (loss) before income taxes 21 (14,908 0.1 (95.0 Add: interest expense 3 3 0.0 0.0 Add: Depreciation and amortization 142 149 0.9 1.0 EBITDA 166 (14,756 1.1 (94.1

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Japanese Yen United States Dollar* For the three months ended For the three months ended 2025 2Q 2025 3Q 2025 2Q 2025 3Q Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA: Net profit (loss) for the year or the period 15 (15,444 0.1 (98.1 Add: Income tax expenses (benefits) 6 536 0.0 3.4 Profit (loss) before income taxes 21 (14,908 0.1 (94.7 Add: interest expense 3 3 0.0 0.1 Add: Professional fees in connection with Reverse recapitalization 84 3,804 0.5 24.2 Add: Listing Expense 13,714 87.1 Add: Depreciation and amortization 142 149 0.9 0.9 Adjusted EBITDA 250 2,762 1.6 17.6 (*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

