Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Appoints Tom Huffman to Lead Digital Strategy for BoatsforSale.com

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced the appointment of Tom Huffman as its new Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective immediately. Mr. Huffman will lead Twin Vee's Digital Division, which includes the rights to two digital assets from OneWater Marine: BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com.

"These digital assets are the initial step of a larger plan to propel Twin Vee's evolution into a diversified marine and recreational company," says Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "Our long-term growth strategy is focused on increasing Twin Vee's overall value by investing in innovation, strategic asset acquisition, and digitally transforming the marine marketplace." According to Visconti, the Company is proactively identifying and integrating key assets, like BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com, that it believes will drive substantial revenue growth and play a significant part in Twin Vee's ongoing digital strategy.

"I'm excited to join Twin Vee to lead the development of innovative technology, using the BoatsForSale marketplace as the foundation," said Tom Huffman. "By combining superior technology with outstanding customer experience, we aim to revolutionize the boat buying process-making it seamless, transparent, and more accessible than ever before."

Mr. Huffman is an accomplished technology executive and serial entrepreneur with decades of experience leading innovation in IT, fintech, and enterprise solutions. As a former CIO of First American Financial, he played a pivotal role in developing vendor management platforms for top-tier financial institutions. With a passion for leveraging technology to drive business transformation, Mr. Huffman has founded and successfully exited multiple companies, including Quality Valuation Services and Organictek. His expertise spans strategic planning, product development, and business reengineering, with a unique ability to bridge the gap between technical and business teams. Recognized for his leadership and innovation, Mr. Huffman has secured multimillion-dollar contracts, guided startups to successful acquisitions, and continuously pushed the boundaries of technology in the financial and mortgage sectors.

"Tom's extensive experience in leading IT strategy, product development, program management, and enterprise infrastructure make him the ideal person to iterate on BoatsForSale.com and YachtsForSale.com," remarked Visconti. "His passion for applying cutting-edge technology to solve complex business challenges aligns perfectly with our vision to become a more diversified marine and recreational company."

Mr. Huffman holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado. He received the Sybase Innovator of the Year Award and a Smithsonian Laureate for Innovation.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures Twin Vee and AquaSport boats. The Company produces a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Visit AquaSport on Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding propelling Twin Vee's evolution into a diversified marine and recreational company, increasing Twin Vee's overall value by investing in innovation, strategic asset acquisition, and digitally transforming the marine marketplace, proactively identifying and integrating key assets that will drive substantial revenue growth and play a significant part in Twin Vee's ongoing digital strategy, revolutionizing the boat buying process by combining superior technology with outstanding customer experience and the expected contribution of Mr. Huffman. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to evolve into a diversified marine and recreational company, the Company's ability to increase its overall value by investing in innovation, strategic asset acquisition, and digitally transforming the marine marketplace, the Company's ability to proactively identify and integrate key assets that will drive substantial revenue growth and play a significant part in its ongoing digital strategy, the Company's ability to revolutionize the boat buying process, Mr. Huffman's ability to contribute to the Company's ongoing digital strategy and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire