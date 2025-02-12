Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Elixxer Ltd. (TSXV: ELXR) ("Elixxer" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Edward Milewski has been appointed as an independent director of the Company.

Mr. Milewski is an accomplished senior executive and has worked as a financial advisor with various investment firms for 35 years. He established a professional consulting firm, ERM Consulting, in 2012 which provides independent advice to public small cap companies across Canada. He is currently co-host of the investment show "Midas Letter Raw" which provides fundamental and technical analysis and advice on the current Canadian markets. Mr. Milewski graduated from University of Windsor with a B. Comm in 1973. Edward obtained his CA designation in 1976. He previously served as a director of Pasofino Gold Ltd. and Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. Due to Edward's financial background, knowledge and experience working in capital markets and having previously served as director of publicly traded Companies, the Company feels he will be an excellent fit for this role as an independent director and will strengthen the Company's board. Mr. Milewski will form part of the audit committee as an independent director, replacing Alex Kanayev.

About Elixxer Ltd.

Elixxer is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: ELXR) and the US OTC-Pink exchange (OTC Pink: ELIXF). Elixxer is an investment company with investments in Canada and other countries and is currently looking for new high growth opportunities to invest in.

For further information please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/240495

SOURCE: Elixxer Ltd.