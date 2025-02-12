WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Wednesday announced a business combination agreement between Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NETD) and e2Companies LLC. The financial aspects of the deal are not revealed.e2 is a AI-powered virtual utility that enhances grid stability with isolated power, seamless grid synchronization, and AI-driven cost optimization.The partnership aims to electrify oilfields, leveraging Nabors' expertise and e2's power solutions. The company said the combination of solutions supplies a transformative approach to grid stability and sustainability.Nabors operates in more than 20 countries, innovating energy solutions. e2's R3Di System ensures continuous power and ESG tracking.NBR is currently trading at $54.24 down 2.18 percent or $1.21 on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX