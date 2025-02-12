Thermo Fisher Scientific is recognized as a star player in Lab Informatics space by MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific has been recognized as a star player in the laboratory informatics market on the 360Quadrants platform powered by MarketsandMarkets. Market players under this category are typically reported to have an established product portfolio and a strong market presence globally. Moreover, they possess a strong legacy of research & business collaborations with prominent industry stakeholders.

Laboratory informatics solutions are utilized by lab users for data acquisition, management, archiving, etc. as well as facilitating workflow automation including device interfacing. Laboratory informatics solutions also work in lab environments involving platforms from multiple brands and ensure operational excellence without compromising data integrity, compliance, and security.

Recently, Thermo Fisher Scientific released an upgraded version of SampleManager that offers seamless workflow with a unified interface of LIMS-LES-SDMS, enhanced data security with cloud capabilities, and compliance with the latest GLP mandates, among other features.

Research Methodology

The 360Quadrants powered by MarketsandMarkets, provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each of the key market players based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, distributors, etc., along with secondary research - product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases. A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings to each market player w.r.t. various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 20 prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a global and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

About 360Quadrants:

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt US $3.7 trillion of technology spend and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. 360Quadrants enables vendors to influence the business decisions of potential clients. Vendors get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and start-ups alike. Experts get to grow their brands and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

360Quadrants has also launched quadrants in fields like LIMS, Microfluidics, and Drug discovery.

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

