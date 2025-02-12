DJ FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL CALENDAR

FIGEAC AÉRO FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 12-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FINANCIAL CALENDAR FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, publishes its financial reporting calendar. All publications will take place after the close of trading on the Paris Euronext markets: ? 6 May 2025: revenue for the 4th quarter and full year 2024/25 ? 25 June 2025: results for full year 2024/25 ? 3 September 2025: revenue for the 1st quarter 2025/26 ? 5 November 2025: revenue for the 2nd quarter and 1st half 2025/26 ? 9 December 2025: results for the 1st half 2025/26 ? 4 February 2026: revenue for the 3rd quarter 2025/26 This calendar is provided for information only and may be modified if necessary. Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news About Figeac Aéro The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year to 31 March 2024. Figeac AÉro contacts Jean-Claude Maillard Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 Simon Derbanne VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: CP_FGA_20250212_Calendrier financier 2025_EN_vdef =----------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: FIGEAC AÉRO ZI de l'Aiguille 46100 FIGEAC France E-mail: communications.group@figeac-aero.com Internet: www.figeac-aero.com ISIN: FR0011665280 Euronext Ticker: FGA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 2085405 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

