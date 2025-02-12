Anzeige
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
WKN: A1XBG1 | ISIN: FR0011665280
Frankfurt
12.02.25
17:20 Uhr
7,720 Euro
+0,080
+1,05 %
Finanznachrichten News

FIGEAC AÉRO 
FIGEAC AÉRO: FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
12-Feb-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 
 
FIGEAC AÉRO (FR0011665280 - FGA:FP), a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, publishes its financial 
reporting calendar. 
 
All publications will take place after the close of trading on the Paris Euronext markets: 
 ? 6 May 2025:                 revenue for the 4th quarter and full year 2024/25 
 ? 25 June 2025:               results for full year 2024/25 
 ? 3 September 2025:           revenue for the 1st quarter 2025/26 
 ? 5 November 2025:            revenue for the 2nd quarter and 1st half 2025/26 
 ? 9 December 2025:            results for the 1st half 2025/26 
 ? 4 February 2026:             revenue for the 3rd quarter 2025/26 
This calendar is provided for information only and may be modified if necessary. 
 
 
Register here if you wish to receive the FIGEAC AÉRO Group's latest news 
 
 
About Figeac Aéro 
The FIGEAC AÉRO Group, a leading partner for major aerospace manufacturers, specialises in producing light alloy and 
hard metal structural parts, engine parts, landing gear and sub-assemblies. FIGEAC AÉRO is a global group operating in 
France, the USA, Morocco, Mexico, Romania and Tunisia. The Group generated annual revenue of EUR397.2 million in the year 
to 31 March 2024. 
 
Figeac AÉro contacts 
Jean-Claude Maillard 
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 65 34 52 52 
 
Simon Derbanne 
VP Investor Relations, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs 
Tel.: +33 (0)5 81 24 63 91 
E-mail: simon.derbanne@figeac-aero.com / communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Regulatory filing PDF file 
File: CP_FGA_20250212_Calendrier financier 2025_EN_vdef 
=----------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     FIGEAC AÉRO 
         ZI de l'Aiguille 
         46100 FIGEAC 
         France 
E-mail:     communications.group@figeac-aero.com 
Internet:    www.figeac-aero.com 
ISIN:      FR0011665280 
Euronext Ticker: FGA 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2085405 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2085405 12-Feb-2025 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 11:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
