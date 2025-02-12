Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
KI-Bohrstrategie gestartet: KI trifft Kupfer - Dieses Unternehmen plant nächste Explorationsrunde
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
12.02.25
15:29 Uhr
1,270 Euro
+0,030
+2,42 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2501,53020:12
Dow Jones News
12.02.2025 19:07 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Feb-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
12 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      159,670 
Highest price paid per share:         110.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          107.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8761p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,717,367 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,717,367) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      159,670                     159,670

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
174              107.00          08:17:51         00322131671TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.00          08:18:10         00322131946TRLO1     XLON 
186              107.00          08:29:53         00322143087TRLO1     XLON 
200              107.50          09:02:49         00322175847TRLO1     XLON 
500              107.50          09:18:16         00322189388TRLO1     XLON 
100              107.50          09:19:00         00322189947TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          09:19:12         00322190115TRLO1     XLON 
400              107.50          09:19:36         00322190514TRLO1     XLON 
300              107.50          09:20:00         00322190823TRLO1     XLON 
500              107.50          09:28:10         00322198336TRLO1     XLON 
600              108.00          09:59:45         00322218797TRLO1     XLON 
526              108.00          09:59:45         00322218798TRLO1     XLON 
300              108.00          10:00:22         00322218804TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.00          10:00:41         00322218813TRLO1     XLON 
200              108.50          10:51:29         00322220667TRLO1     XLON 
21               108.50          10:52:12         00322220690TRLO1     XLON 
2107              108.50          10:52:12         00322220691TRLO1     XLON 
2340              108.50          11:00:49         00322220982TRLO1     XLON 
780              108.50          11:00:49         00322220983TRLO1     XLON 
3244              108.50          11:00:53         00322220988TRLO1     XLON 
737              109.50          12:20:34         00322223893TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.50          12:29:55         00322224272TRLO1     XLON 
300              109.50          12:30:30         00322224288TRLO1     XLON 
1800              109.50          12:47:19         00322224681TRLO1     XLON 
6357              110.00          12:50:30         00322224797TRLO1     XLON 
1173              110.00          12:50:30         00322224798TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          12:50:30         00322224799TRLO1     XLON 
300              110.00          12:51:02         00322224812TRLO1     XLON 
623              110.00          12:51:02         00322224813TRLO1     XLON 
540              110.00          12:51:02         00322224814TRLO1     XLON 
1348              109.50          12:55:27         00322224980TRLO1     XLON 
1800              109.50          12:55:27         00322224981TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          13:01:51         00322225252TRLO1     XLON 
162              110.00          13:09:36         00322225486TRLO1     XLON 
1               110.00          13:09:36         00322225487TRLO1     XLON 
376              110.00          13:09:36         00322225488TRLO1     XLON 
1640              110.00          13:09:36         00322225489TRLO1     XLON 
2873              110.00          13:09:36         00322225490TRLO1     XLON 
911              110.00          13:09:36         00322225491TRLO1     XLON 
119              110.00          13:09:36         00322225492TRLO1     XLON 
176              110.00          13:09:36         00322225493TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          13:09:36         00322225494TRLO1     XLON 
557              110.00          13:09:37         00322225495TRLO1     XLON 
597              110.00          13:09:37         00322225496TRLO1     XLON 
310              110.00          13:09:37         00322225497TRLO1     XLON 
637              110.00          13:09:37         00322225498TRLO1     XLON 
613              110.00          13:09:37         00322225499TRLO1     XLON 
2724              110.00          13:09:40         00322225500TRLO1     XLON 
592              110.00          13:09:40         00322225501TRLO1     XLON 
591              110.00          13:09:40         00322225502TRLO1     XLON 
182              110.00          13:09:40         00322225503TRLO1     XLON 
200              110.00          13:09:55         00322225508TRLO1     XLON 
1918              110.00          13:10:16         00322225531TRLO1     XLON 
559              110.00          13:10:16         00322225532TRLO1     XLON 
539              110.00          13:10:16         00322225533TRLO1     XLON 
1162              109.50          13:12:12         00322225582TRLO1     XLON 
498              109.50          13:12:12         00322225583TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          13:17:03         00322225746TRLO1     XLON 
1595              109.00          13:30:12         00322226351TRLO1     XLON 
797              109.00          13:30:12         00322226352TRLO1     XLON 
797              109.00          13:30:12         00322226353TRLO1     XLON 
1261              108.50          13:30:34         00322226510TRLO1     XLON 
1947              108.50          13:30:34         00322226511TRLO1     XLON 
3200              108.50          13:30:34         00322226500TRLO1     XLON 
800              108.50          13:30:34         00322226501TRLO1     XLON 
1500              108.50          13:30:34         00322226502TRLO1     XLON 
2500              108.50          13:30:34         00322226503TRLO1     XLON 
122              108.50          13:30:34         00322226504TRLO1     XLON 
2529              108.50          13:30:34         00322226512TRLO1     XLON 
795              108.50          13:30:34         00322226505TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

3205              108.50          13:30:34         00322226506TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.50          13:30:34         00322226507TRLO1     XLON 
3041              108.50          13:30:34         00322226508TRLO1     XLON 
1500              108.50          13:30:34         00322226509TRLO1     XLON 
2531              109.00          13:54:07         00322228227TRLO1     XLON 
843              109.00          13:54:07         00322228228TRLO1     XLON 
843              109.00          13:54:07         00322228229TRLO1     XLON 
1               109.00          13:54:07         00322228230TRLO1     XLON 
843              109.00          13:54:07         00322228231TRLO1     XLON 
843              109.00          13:54:07         00322228232TRLO1     XLON 
793              108.50          14:00:12         00322228389TRLO1     XLON 
607              108.50          14:00:12         00322228390TRLO1     XLON 
185              108.50          14:00:12         00322228391TRLO1     XLON 
793              108.50          14:00:12         00322228392TRLO1     XLON 
2500              108.50          14:00:12         00322228383TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.50          14:00:12         00322228384TRLO1     XLON 
978              108.50          14:00:12         00322228385TRLO1     XLON 
654              108.50          14:00:12         00322228386TRLO1     XLON 
1064              108.50          14:00:12         00322228387TRLO1     XLON 
1143              108.50          14:00:12         00322228388TRLO1     XLON 
806              108.50          14:00:12         00322228393TRLO1     XLON 
1139              108.50          14:00:12         00322228394TRLO1     XLON 
2871              108.50          14:00:46         00322228431TRLO1     XLON 
1129              108.50          14:00:46         00322228432TRLO1     XLON 
1129              108.50          14:00:46         00322228433TRLO1     XLON 
2871              108.50          14:00:46         00322228434TRLO1     XLON 
1129              108.50          14:00:46         00322228435TRLO1     XLON 
659              108.50          14:00:47         00322228436TRLO1     XLON 
3341              108.50          14:00:47         00322228437TRLO1     XLON 
90               108.50          14:00:57         00322228449TRLO1     XLON 
490              108.50          14:02:46         00322228505TRLO1     XLON 
3910              108.50          14:02:46         00322228507TRLO1     XLON 
336              108.50          14:02:46         00322228506TRLO1     XLON 
805              108.50          14:02:46         00322228508TRLO1     XLON 
2242              108.50          14:02:46         00322228509TRLO1     XLON 
429              108.50          14:02:46         00322228511TRLO1     XLON 
953              108.50          14:02:46         00322228510TRLO1     XLON 
348              108.50          14:02:47         00322228512TRLO1     XLON 
89               108.50          14:02:47         00322228513TRLO1     XLON 
1500              108.50          14:04:08         00322228546TRLO1     XLON 
837              108.50          14:04:08         00322228545TRLO1     XLON 
1500              108.50          14:04:08         00322228547TRLO1     XLON 
911              108.50          14:04:08         00322228548TRLO1     XLON 
1748              108.50          14:04:08         00322228549TRLO1     XLON 
2252              108.50          14:04:08         00322228550TRLO1     XLON 
743              108.50          14:04:08         00322228551TRLO1     XLON 
2252              108.50          14:04:08         00322228552TRLO1     XLON 
1748              108.50          14:04:08         00322228553TRLO1     XLON 
778              108.50          14:04:08         00322228555TRLO1     XLON 
4000              108.50          14:04:08         00322228554TRLO1     XLON 
1610              108.50          14:05:46         00322228601TRLO1     XLON 
272              108.50          14:06:00         00322228611TRLO1     XLON 
2390              108.50          14:06:00         00322228610TRLO1     XLON 
516              108.50          14:27:51         00322229317TRLO1     XLON 
158              108.50          14:27:51         00322229318TRLO1     XLON 
624              109.50          14:45:07         00322231252TRLO1     XLON 
533              109.50          14:45:07         00322231253TRLO1     XLON 
1382              109.50          14:45:07         00322231254TRLO1     XLON 
2               109.50          14:45:07         00322231255TRLO1     XLON 
8               109.50          14:45:07         00322231256TRLO1     XLON 
1               109.50          14:45:07         00322231257TRLO1     XLON 
192              109.50          14:45:07         00322231258TRLO1     XLON 
3242              109.50          15:00:56         00322232298TRLO1     XLON 
200              109.50          15:00:56         00322232299TRLO1     XLON 
1283              109.50          15:04:55         00322232638TRLO1     XLON 
1080              109.50          15:04:55         00322232639TRLO1     XLON 
787              109.50          15:04:55         00322232640TRLO1     XLON 
2               109.50          15:36:20         00322234799TRLO1     XLON 
4               109.50          15:36:20         00322234800TRLO1     XLON 
806              109.00          16:15:58         00322236868TRLO1     XLON 
806              109.00          16:15:58         00322236869TRLO1     XLON 
806              109.00          16:15:58         00322236870TRLO1     XLON 
2823              109.00          16:15:58         00322236871TRLO1     XLON 
1199              109.00          16:15:58         00322236872TRLO1     XLON 
6               109.00          16:15:59         00322236875TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  375932 
EQS News ID:  2085567 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085567&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.