Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Feb-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 February 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 12 February 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 159,670 Highest price paid per share: 110.00p Lowest price paid per share: 107.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 108.8761p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,717,367 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,717,367) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 159,670 159,670

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 174 107.00 08:17:51 00322131671TRLO1 XLON 400 107.00 08:18:10 00322131946TRLO1 XLON 186 107.00 08:29:53 00322143087TRLO1 XLON 200 107.50 09:02:49 00322175847TRLO1 XLON 500 107.50 09:18:16 00322189388TRLO1 XLON 100 107.50 09:19:00 00322189947TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 09:19:12 00322190115TRLO1 XLON 400 107.50 09:19:36 00322190514TRLO1 XLON 300 107.50 09:20:00 00322190823TRLO1 XLON 500 107.50 09:28:10 00322198336TRLO1 XLON 600 108.00 09:59:45 00322218797TRLO1 XLON 526 108.00 09:59:45 00322218798TRLO1 XLON 300 108.00 10:00:22 00322218804TRLO1 XLON 200 108.00 10:00:41 00322218813TRLO1 XLON 200 108.50 10:51:29 00322220667TRLO1 XLON 21 108.50 10:52:12 00322220690TRLO1 XLON 2107 108.50 10:52:12 00322220691TRLO1 XLON 2340 108.50 11:00:49 00322220982TRLO1 XLON 780 108.50 11:00:49 00322220983TRLO1 XLON 3244 108.50 11:00:53 00322220988TRLO1 XLON 737 109.50 12:20:34 00322223893TRLO1 XLON 500 109.50 12:29:55 00322224272TRLO1 XLON 300 109.50 12:30:30 00322224288TRLO1 XLON 1800 109.50 12:47:19 00322224681TRLO1 XLON 6357 110.00 12:50:30 00322224797TRLO1 XLON 1173 110.00 12:50:30 00322224798TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 12:50:30 00322224799TRLO1 XLON 300 110.00 12:51:02 00322224812TRLO1 XLON 623 110.00 12:51:02 00322224813TRLO1 XLON 540 110.00 12:51:02 00322224814TRLO1 XLON 1348 109.50 12:55:27 00322224980TRLO1 XLON 1800 109.50 12:55:27 00322224981TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 13:01:51 00322225252TRLO1 XLON 162 110.00 13:09:36 00322225486TRLO1 XLON 1 110.00 13:09:36 00322225487TRLO1 XLON 376 110.00 13:09:36 00322225488TRLO1 XLON 1640 110.00 13:09:36 00322225489TRLO1 XLON 2873 110.00 13:09:36 00322225490TRLO1 XLON 911 110.00 13:09:36 00322225491TRLO1 XLON 119 110.00 13:09:36 00322225492TRLO1 XLON 176 110.00 13:09:36 00322225493TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 13:09:36 00322225494TRLO1 XLON 557 110.00 13:09:37 00322225495TRLO1 XLON 597 110.00 13:09:37 00322225496TRLO1 XLON 310 110.00 13:09:37 00322225497TRLO1 XLON 637 110.00 13:09:37 00322225498TRLO1 XLON 613 110.00 13:09:37 00322225499TRLO1 XLON 2724 110.00 13:09:40 00322225500TRLO1 XLON 592 110.00 13:09:40 00322225501TRLO1 XLON 591 110.00 13:09:40 00322225502TRLO1 XLON 182 110.00 13:09:40 00322225503TRLO1 XLON 200 110.00 13:09:55 00322225508TRLO1 XLON 1918 110.00 13:10:16 00322225531TRLO1 XLON 559 110.00 13:10:16 00322225532TRLO1 XLON 539 110.00 13:10:16 00322225533TRLO1 XLON 1162 109.50 13:12:12 00322225582TRLO1 XLON 498 109.50 13:12:12 00322225583TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 13:17:03 00322225746TRLO1 XLON 1595 109.00 13:30:12 00322226351TRLO1 XLON 797 109.00 13:30:12 00322226352TRLO1 XLON 797 109.00 13:30:12 00322226353TRLO1 XLON 1261 108.50 13:30:34 00322226510TRLO1 XLON 1947 108.50 13:30:34 00322226511TRLO1 XLON 3200 108.50 13:30:34 00322226500TRLO1 XLON 800 108.50 13:30:34 00322226501TRLO1 XLON 1500 108.50 13:30:34 00322226502TRLO1 XLON 2500 108.50 13:30:34 00322226503TRLO1 XLON 122 108.50 13:30:34 00322226504TRLO1 XLON 2529 108.50 13:30:34 00322226512TRLO1 XLON 795 108.50 13:30:34 00322226505TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

3205 108.50 13:30:34 00322226506TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.50 13:30:34 00322226507TRLO1 XLON 3041 108.50 13:30:34 00322226508TRLO1 XLON 1500 108.50 13:30:34 00322226509TRLO1 XLON 2531 109.00 13:54:07 00322228227TRLO1 XLON 843 109.00 13:54:07 00322228228TRLO1 XLON 843 109.00 13:54:07 00322228229TRLO1 XLON 1 109.00 13:54:07 00322228230TRLO1 XLON 843 109.00 13:54:07 00322228231TRLO1 XLON 843 109.00 13:54:07 00322228232TRLO1 XLON 793 108.50 14:00:12 00322228389TRLO1 XLON 607 108.50 14:00:12 00322228390TRLO1 XLON 185 108.50 14:00:12 00322228391TRLO1 XLON 793 108.50 14:00:12 00322228392TRLO1 XLON 2500 108.50 14:00:12 00322228383TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.50 14:00:12 00322228384TRLO1 XLON 978 108.50 14:00:12 00322228385TRLO1 XLON 654 108.50 14:00:12 00322228386TRLO1 XLON 1064 108.50 14:00:12 00322228387TRLO1 XLON 1143 108.50 14:00:12 00322228388TRLO1 XLON 806 108.50 14:00:12 00322228393TRLO1 XLON 1139 108.50 14:00:12 00322228394TRLO1 XLON 2871 108.50 14:00:46 00322228431TRLO1 XLON 1129 108.50 14:00:46 00322228432TRLO1 XLON 1129 108.50 14:00:46 00322228433TRLO1 XLON 2871 108.50 14:00:46 00322228434TRLO1 XLON 1129 108.50 14:00:46 00322228435TRLO1 XLON 659 108.50 14:00:47 00322228436TRLO1 XLON 3341 108.50 14:00:47 00322228437TRLO1 XLON 90 108.50 14:00:57 00322228449TRLO1 XLON 490 108.50 14:02:46 00322228505TRLO1 XLON 3910 108.50 14:02:46 00322228507TRLO1 XLON 336 108.50 14:02:46 00322228506TRLO1 XLON 805 108.50 14:02:46 00322228508TRLO1 XLON 2242 108.50 14:02:46 00322228509TRLO1 XLON 429 108.50 14:02:46 00322228511TRLO1 XLON 953 108.50 14:02:46 00322228510TRLO1 XLON 348 108.50 14:02:47 00322228512TRLO1 XLON 89 108.50 14:02:47 00322228513TRLO1 XLON 1500 108.50 14:04:08 00322228546TRLO1 XLON 837 108.50 14:04:08 00322228545TRLO1 XLON 1500 108.50 14:04:08 00322228547TRLO1 XLON 911 108.50 14:04:08 00322228548TRLO1 XLON 1748 108.50 14:04:08 00322228549TRLO1 XLON 2252 108.50 14:04:08 00322228550TRLO1 XLON 743 108.50 14:04:08 00322228551TRLO1 XLON 2252 108.50 14:04:08 00322228552TRLO1 XLON 1748 108.50 14:04:08 00322228553TRLO1 XLON 778 108.50 14:04:08 00322228555TRLO1 XLON 4000 108.50 14:04:08 00322228554TRLO1 XLON 1610 108.50 14:05:46 00322228601TRLO1 XLON 272 108.50 14:06:00 00322228611TRLO1 XLON 2390 108.50 14:06:00 00322228610TRLO1 XLON 516 108.50 14:27:51 00322229317TRLO1 XLON 158 108.50 14:27:51 00322229318TRLO1 XLON 624 109.50 14:45:07 00322231252TRLO1 XLON 533 109.50 14:45:07 00322231253TRLO1 XLON 1382 109.50 14:45:07 00322231254TRLO1 XLON 2 109.50 14:45:07 00322231255TRLO1 XLON 8 109.50 14:45:07 00322231256TRLO1 XLON 1 109.50 14:45:07 00322231257TRLO1 XLON 192 109.50 14:45:07 00322231258TRLO1 XLON 3242 109.50 15:00:56 00322232298TRLO1 XLON 200 109.50 15:00:56 00322232299TRLO1 XLON 1283 109.50 15:04:55 00322232638TRLO1 XLON 1080 109.50 15:04:55 00322232639TRLO1 XLON 787 109.50 15:04:55 00322232640TRLO1 XLON 2 109.50 15:36:20 00322234799TRLO1 XLON 4 109.50 15:36:20 00322234800TRLO1 XLON 806 109.00 16:15:58 00322236868TRLO1 XLON 806 109.00 16:15:58 00322236869TRLO1 XLON 806 109.00 16:15:58 00322236870TRLO1 XLON 2823 109.00 16:15:58 00322236871TRLO1 XLON 1199 109.00 16:15:58 00322236872TRLO1 XLON 6 109.00 16:15:59 00322236875TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 375932 EQS News ID: 2085567 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2085567&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 12, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)