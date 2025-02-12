Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 12, 2025) - Midea Building Technologies (MBT) showcased its commitment to technology and sustainability at AHR 2025 in Orlando, with varies of innovative products and reliable solutions. Midea's presence at this leading global HVAC expo shows its advanced technology to increase product reliability, efficiency, and comfort while reducing carbon emissions.





Midea Building Technologies Showcases the Latest Sustainable Innovations at AHR in Orlando



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image1.jpg

20+ Years of Industry Experience to Provide Efficient Commercial HVAC Solutions

With a legacy dating back to 1999, MBT has established itself as a pioneer in the HVAC industry. Its technological leadership is anchored in industry-leading innovations like VFD and full falling film heat-exchange technologies, alongside self-developed core components such as magnetic centrifugal compressor. Powered by Midea's robust IT platform, the M-BMS system integrates intelligent hardware management to deliver comprehensive cutting-edge HVAC solutions. Today, MBT's solutions can be found in diverse applications, from high-rise office buildings and complex venues to healthcare facilities, educational institutions, and major airports worldwide, like 2022 FIFA World Cap and 2022 Dubai Expo stadium, Beijing Daxing International Airport, China-Laos Railway, Kuala Lumpur Time Square, St. Regis Hotel & Resort in Dominican and many other notable projects.

The company's commitment to quality is evidenced by its extensive network of over 100 specialized testing laboratories, strategically positioned to address various needs and scenarios. With 7 production bases globally, MBT ensures rapid delivery while maintaining exceptional quality through intelligent manufacturing processes that enable complete visualization and digitalization throughout the production cycle.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image2.jpg

Among the highlights at AHR 2025 is the revolutionary Aqua Thermal Super Commercial ATW Heat Pump. This state-of-the-art system features an advanced DC EVI Inverter compressor, delivering superior energy efficiency with quick start-up capabilities and minimal operational interruptions. The system's versatility is demonstrated through its impressive supply water temperature range of 14-158°F and remarkable heating capacity retention - maintaining 100% capacity at 32°F and at least 56% capacity at 5°F. It also can be matched with different kinds of terminals like fan cool unit, floor heating loop, water tank to meet the requirements of variety of scenarios. Moreover, by using R32 refrigerant with low GWP, this innovative products help to reduce ozone depletion risks.

The V6 Heat Recovery VRF system showcases MBT's technological prowess with its inverter-driven enhanced vapor injection compressor technology, ensuring optimal performance in extreme climates. The system's specially engineered fan blade design achieves the perfect balance between efficient airflow and noise reduction. With the capability to combine outdoor modules up to 42 tons and accommodate up to 3,280 ft. of piping, it offers unparalleled flexibility for large-scale projects.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image3.jpg

Innovative Residential Solutions for Enhanced Comfort

In the residential sector, MBT continues to push boundaries with products designed for optimal home comfort. The M-Thermal Arctic ATW Heat Pump stands out with its exceptional operating temperature range of -13°F to 149°F, maintaining full capacity at 14°F ambient temperature. Its advanced DHW pump function ensures instant hot water availability, while the disinfection feature maintains water temperatures between 140-160°F to eliminate harmful bacteria.

The ESG-INV Pool Heat Pump exemplifies versatility with its multiple operating modes, including boost heating/cooling for enhanced performance -- no attenuation at 59°F compares with normal mode at 80.6°F -- and a silent mode that operates at noise levels lower than a mosquito's flight.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image4.jpg

The Atom X series VRF system demonstrates remarkable adaptability with its wide operating temperature range from -22°F for heating to 125°F for cooling, while maintaining eco-friendly operations with low GWP refrigerants. While space efficiency reaches new heights with the Atom T Mini VRF, which reduces installation space requirements by up to 50% through innovative design and simplified piping requirements.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image5.jpg

Integrated solutions for a more sustainable green future

MBT's technological leadership is reinforced by its extensive research and development infrastructure, including advanced laboratory groups and six R&D centers all over the world. The company's global presence is supported by certifications from numerous international bodies and a comprehensive after-sales network spanning over 80 countries.

The company's energy storage thermal management solutions showcase its commitment to sustainability, offering flexible options for various scenarios while ensuring reliable operation with high energy efficiency in challenging environments, from desert conditions to high-altitude locations and extremely cold climates.





https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10589/240582_image6.jpg

Looking ahead, MBT remains dedicated to delivering an effortless experience to clients, continuing to leverage technology for developing innovative and efficient HVAC products and solutions. The company's strong showing at AHR 2025 reinforces its position as a trustworthy partner in sustainable building technologies, committed to creating a more comfortable and environmentally conscious future.

About MBT

Midea Building Technologies (MBT), one of the five major business divisions of Midea Group, specializes in building products and services, with core businesses encompassing HVAC solutions, elevators, building control, and energy management. The company has established a global footprint with 6 innovation R&D centers and 7 manufacturing bases worldwide, accumulating over 7,000 authorized patents. MBT has successfully served over 100,000 major engineering projects globally across various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, public utilities, commercial services, and industrial production. Through digital and low-carbon technologies, MBT continues to drive industrial upgrading and green development in the building technology field.

