WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Breakfast is often referred to as the 'most important meal of the day,' and a recent study reinforces its significance, especially for heart patients.Research conducted by China's Harbin Medical University suggests that both the content and timing of meals can influence the body's internal clock, potentially impacting mental health.'Heart disease patients are more likely to develop depression when compared to the general population, and dietary factors have been shown to play an important role in depression occurrence and development,' noted a team led by Dr. Hongquan Xie of the Harbin Medical University.The study analyzed data from nearly 32,000 Americans, tracking their daily eating patterns. Among them, about 3,500 had heart disease, and nearly 550 also suffered from depression.Findings revealed that individuals consuming more than 700 calories at breakfast were 30 percent less likely to develop depression compared to those whose breakfasts averaged just 88 calories.Additionally, researchers observed that shifting even 5 percent of daily calorie intake from lunch or dinner to breakfast was associated with a 5 percent reduction in depression risk.The study, published in BMC Medicine, highlights that the timing of calorie intake plays a vital role in regulating circadian rhythms and metabolism, which can help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX