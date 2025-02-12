BWT ALPINE FORMULA ONE TEAM PARTNERS WITH OAKBERRY

MIAMI, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BWT Alpine Formula One Team proudly announces a new partnership with OAKBERRY, the superfood brand, world-famous for organic and delicious Açaí bowls and smoothies.

OAKBERRY is leading the charge in the rapidly growing market with their vegan, gluten-free healthy and 100% organic OAKBERRY Açaí products, bringing the superfood to consumers around the world.

The partnership between BWT Alpine Formula One Team and OAKBERRY will promote healthy eating as together they bring the all-natural Açaí to the racetrack.

With over 800 stores in more than 45 countries, including Australia, the United States, Europe, Asia and Middle East, OAKBERRY will add a special Açaí bar to the Formula One Paddock in the BWT Alpine Formula One Team Motorhome at European Grands Prix. Team guests and personnel will be able to fuel up with goodness as they enjoy the healthy product while at the track.

OAKBERRY branding will also feature prominently on the team's 2025 challenger, the A525, all 24 races of the season.

Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

"We are very excited to team up with OAKBERRY for the upcoming Formula One season. Our guests and team members will be treated to a healthy and authentic Açaí experience as they bring the superfood to BWT Alpine Formula One Team. The shared dynamic culture between fans of OAKBERRY and Formula One make this partnership hugely valuable."

Georgios Frangulis, OAKBERRY Founder and CEO:

"We are very true to our legacy at OAKBERRY and I believe legacy is something that runs on Alpine Formula One DNA. With our global expansion strengthening yearly, it makes total sense for us to partner up with brands and platforms that can deliver the awareness we look for and most importantly, has its values aligned with ours."

About OAKBERRY:

OAKBERRY was founded in Brazil in 2016 by Georgios Frangulis and Renato Haidar following a dream to create a quick-service superfood brand that is delicious, easy and fun to eat, and accessible to everyone. That dream became OAKBERRY's refreshing and indulgent menu of açaí bowls and smoothies served up in visually appealing layers of açaí and customizable, unlimited toppings at shops worldwide. OAKBERRY's açaí is sustainably sourced from Brazil's Amazon Rainforest and is an abundant source of energy, rich in antioxidants, and organic with no high fructose corn syrup or artificial colors added.

A fast-growing brand with over 800 locations across more than 40 countries, OAKBERRY'S fully verticalized business model provides flexibility and operational efficiencies for its growing franchise model. To learn more about OAKBERRY, visit https://www.oakberry.com/en-us and follow along on social media at @oakberryusa; for franchise opportunities visit https://oakberryfranchise.com/ .

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team:

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Formula 1 rookie Jack Doohan, under the leadership of Team Principal Oliver Oakes and Executive Advisor Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times, including the Drivers' World Championship (1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006) with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship (1995, 2005 and 2006). The team's most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors' Championship.

