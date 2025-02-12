FedEx Services: FedEx Wishes the United Service Organizations a Happy USO Day!

February 4th marks USO Day, the anniversary of the founding of the United Service Organizations (USO), a congressionally chartered, private organization that has been steadfastly supporting United States service members and their families since 1941. The USO relies on the generosity of individuals and corporations to sustain its vital activities.

For the past 24 years, FedEx has been proud to work with the USO. Through in-kind shipping, FedEx enables the USO to extend comfort and support to those serving our country, even in the most remote areas of the world. Additionally, cash grants from FedEx aid USO programs, including USO Holidays Care Packages, program supplies, and holiday meals.

Over these two decades, FedEx employees have played an integral role in helping the USO deliver on its mission to strengthen the well-being of America's military and their families. By leveraging efficiencies in process and advanced communications within their network of experts, FedEx enhances the USO's capabilities. Furthermore, FedEx employees can volunteer to support the USO through kitting events. During these events, teams of FedEx volunteers pack kits containing everyday essentials or holiday cheer. These care package kits are not just practical gifts; they are symbols of gratitude and support that reach service members stationed in remote corners of the world, as well as domestic locations for those stationed stateside.

Happy Anniversary to the USO! Here's to many more years of dedicated service and collaboration.

